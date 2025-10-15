Hidden Treasure Beneath Black: Mesmerizing Faux Pillow Fluid Art

Sometimes, the most beautiful things hide beneath darkness…

In this fluid art experiment, I played with a faux black pillow. I started with a base of white paint, then layered rich, bold colors: phthalo blue, garnet, carmine, cadmium red, turquoise, and of course, a touch of 24K gold for that shimmer I can never resist.

Once the colors were down, I covered them with black paint — my “faux pillow.” And then came the moment of truth — one deep, powerful blow to reveal what’s hidden underneath. The first blow went beautifully, bursting with life and color. The second? Well, I blew mostly over the white paint — a little less dramatic, a little more lesson learned.

When I tilted the canvas, I realized I had way too much paint. My fear of cracks got the best of me, and I tilted a bit too far — losing some gorgeous details in the process. One spot kept bothering me, so I went for it — reworked that section completely using the same process. It ended up lighter, a little whiter than I first imagined… but still mesmerizing in its own way.

This painting reminds me that fluid art is a dance between chaos and control. You can’t always predict what will happen — but every layer, every blow, every tilt teaches you something. And in the end, even the imperfect ones shine their own kind of magic. 💫

Sit back, relax, and watch the hidden treasure beneath black come to life.

More info: youtu.be

Patrick Penrose
