Person Goes Viral After Finding A “Sketchy” Stash Of Money Buried In The Sand

Not all hidden treasures are meant to be hunted for, and some discoveries are best left untouched and ignored.
A 25-year-old man has learned this principle the hard way, as he appeared to have opened up Pandora’s box when he was taking a stroll outside.
Recently, a TikToker made a curious discovery outside during a walk
Image credits: adrian_peru
Taking to his TikTok page on Tuesday (26 September), Adrian Peru posted a puzzling discovery, consisting of what appeared to be a plastic bag filled with odd-looking evidence.
In the initial video, which has gone viral and has now been watched over 8.3 million times TikTok, as well as 24.5 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter), Adrian filmed himself approaching a crate in dry dirt with some dollar bills sticking out.
Adrian’s TikTok where he filmed a plastic bag containing creepy items went viral
Image credits: adrian_peru
Upon opening up the lid to see where the money was coming from, Adrian was shocked to stumble on a plastic bag, which seemed to have been purposely hidden underground.
“What the f*** is this?” Adrian was heard exclaiming through the phone.
The plastic bag had a bottle of prescription pills without a name on it
Image credits: adrian_peru
The TikToker went on to briefly open up the suspicious-looking plastic bag, and quickly revealed its contents, consisting of more money, a box of pills, a black wallet, and a black notebook which had more money in it.
The viral TikTok cut to Adrian filming himself, this time seemingly sitting in his home, where he explained he had run back home in possession of his new treasure.
Adrian explained that he had rushed back home with the plastic bag
Image credits: adrian_peru
“This sh*t looks sketchy,” Adrian said as he took more time this time around to open the plastic bag again and analyze its contents.
The young man grabbed the mysterious black notebook again, and filmed each page he was flipping through.
The TikToker found a note that read “to Georgia”
Image credits: adrian_peru
The first page read: “To Georgia” with an airplane drawn on it.
Throughout the pages, more money appeared to have been attached in the notebook, with bill notes going up to $100.
Also, a notebook holding several bills
Image credits: adrian_peru
But Adrian was caught completely off guard when he turned to a page that contained more money and a bundle of what looked like human hair.
“Is that f*****g hair? Alright bro, I’m not touching this sh*t,” Adrian said, in a state of total shock.
Adrian realized that the notebook he had found also contained what looked like human hair
Image credits: adrian_peru
Adrian then turned his attention to the black wallet, which contained a folded piece of paper with what looked like a series of crossed out names, numbers, and various sketches.
“The wallet has no information, that’s literally all it has in there,” the TikToker said.
A black wallet held a folded-up note with calculations and weird scribbles
Image credits: adrian_peru
Adrian then zoomed onto the folded piece of paper and read out the writing “Call Hugh, Georgia”.
“I don’t even know if I should be touching this right now,” the scared social media user said.
The folded note read at some point: “Call Hugh, Georgia”
Image credits: adrian_peru
TikTok users rushed to the comment section to share their concerns, as many claimed Adrian’s discovery was a paper route, with some people explaining it to be a cartel dead drop for drug money, or an escape plan.
“That’s a paper route, put it back or they find you,” one person commented.
Image credits: adrian_peru
Later that night, Adrian posted a new video on TikTok with an update, where he explained he had been in possession of the eerie plastic bag for 30 minutes at that point.
In the update, the TikToker disclosed that he had shown the bag to his family, and that they had gotten “freaked out by it”.
Image credits: adrian_peru
As a result of his relatives asking him to put the plastic bag back, Adrian revealed that he had plans to do exactly that.
“I already put the wallet with the paper back in, I ain’t trying to mess with it too much,” Adrian said.
Adrian went on to upload an update on TikTok
Image credits: adrian_peru
He continued: “I don’t want no bad energy, so imma go and leave it back where I found it.”
In the update, the TikToker went on to show himself carrying the disturbing finding back to the crate, where he filmed himself placing the plastic bag back underground.
The TikToker explained he had gone back to the original location to put the plastic bag back
Image credits: adrian_peru
Subsequently, Adrian announced that the police had come to his home to ask about the plastic bag, as he showed his security camera filming law enforcement officers knocking on his door.
He went on to explain that he had put the plastic bag back in the hole he had originally found it in, and as he followed the police officers back to the location, the item had disappeared.
The police became involved and accompanied Adrian to the original location
Image credits: adrian_peru
“I put that sh*t the day prior back, and they went to go check the next day and that sh*t was gone,” Adrian said.
He continued: “So, at that point they started asking me, “are you sure you put it back?” I was like “boom, bingo! I recorded this, imma show them”.”
Upon discovering the plastic bag had gone missing, police came back to talk to Adrian
Image credits: adrian_peru
At that point, law enforcement let Adrian go. Unfortunately for the TikToker, his troubles were not quite over yet as police officers were filmed coming back to Adrian with some official papers, asking him to give them his shoes.
“Those are my work shoes bro, I haven’t had those shoes for a whole day already, I don’t know if and when I’m getting them back,” Adrian said.
The police ordered Adrian to hand over his working shoes
Image credits: adrian_peru
In the meantime, it is unclear whether an investigation is being conducted, and what will happen to the TikToker.
Bored Panda has reached out to Adrian Peru.
Disclaimer: Bored Panda cannot confirm whether the video was staged or not.
