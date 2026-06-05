“Is It ‘Definitely’ Or ‘Definately’?”: Test Your English Skills With 19 Spelling Questions

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Think you’ve got strong English skills? This 19-question spelling and vocabulary challenge is designed to put that confidence to the ultimate test.

Instead of just spotting obvious mistakes, you’ll need to think about how words are actually used in context. Some questions will ask you to identify the correct spelling directly, while others will challenge you to complete everyday English sentences like: “I will _____ attend the meeting tomorrow” or “We dressed up for the special _____.” 🤔

From commonly misspelled words to tricky vocabulary, this quiz brings together terms you’ve likely encountered before but may not have fully mastered. If you rush, you’ll miss details. If you overthink, you might second-guess easy answers. Either way, this quiz quickly reveals how solid your English really is. So, before further ado, let’s get started. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Is It ‘Definitely’ Or ‘Definately’?”: Test Your English Skills With 19 Spelling Questions

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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