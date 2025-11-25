“Think You Can Spot The Connection?”: Type All 28 Answers That Link These Things Together

by

It’s widely known that humans are hard-wired to seek patterns. It’s part of our learning process, promoting efficiency in thinking, and even helping us survive! Maybe that’s why we tend to categorize, group, and label things, trying our best to find something in common among them. That’s exactly what we have in store for you here!

You’ll be given 28 groups of things that have something in common, linking them to a single theme, and your job is to find what ties them together! Sound easy enough? Then let’s begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Think You Can Spot The Connection?”: Type All 28 Answers That Link These Things Together

Photo credits: Sergey Meshkov

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Old School” Dads And Moms: 30 Photo Album Pics Of Parents That Are Beyond Cool (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Bittersweet Journey from Netflix to Amazon
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
Vegetarian Contestant Forced To Eat Meat After Vowing Not To “Harm Anything With A Heartbeat”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Daniel Brühl, Jessica Hynes, Aya Cash, Himesh Patel, Isaac Powell, and Lolly Adefope in The Franchise
‘The Franchise’ Gets Canceled After One Season
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2025
Photographer Creates Abandoned Miniature Hostel
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Person Feels Used And Abused For Constantly Paying For Their Friend And Never Getting Reimbursed Unless Reminded
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025