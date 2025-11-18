Selena Gomez Fights Back Haters After Revealing She Can’t Have Children

Selena Gomez made it clear she isn’t going to let her haters badmouth her “vulnerability.”
The singer and actress recently addressed anyone who sees her as a victim due to her medical issues: “F–K OFF! That’s what my life is. That’s who I am.”
“Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim,” she continued. “You’re a survivor in my book.”
Selena Gomez clapped back at haters after she revealed she can’t have children
While attending a Women in Film dinner with her little sister Gracie, Gomez had a response to anyone who had belittled her struggles.
“I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable and telling people you need help and want help,” she said in the viral video that is circulating around X. “That is not shameful. So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar.”
The 32-year-old continued, “I only want to be an advocate. That’s why I share, that’s why I like to be honest, because everyone is going through something.”
While on stage, Gomez advised to not “ever let anyone tell you that you’re not a good person” as she affectionately patted her sister.
Earlier this month, the Wizards of Waverly Place star opened up about her medical struggles
On September 9, Gomez revealed to Vanity Fair that she was not able to get pregnant due to previous health problems.
“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she confessed. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”
She added, “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens to everyone.”
While excited for the journey of becoming a mother, Gomez knows her path will look a little different as she plans to look into adoption or surrogacy.
This isn’t the first time Gomez has been transparent about her health
The singer has been vocal in the past about her struggles with lupus and her mental health.
In 2020, the Grammy nominee opened up about her bipolar disorder to Elle, saying that it felt like “a huge weight lifted off” when she was diagnosed.
Her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, which came out in 2022, discusses these issues in more detail.
