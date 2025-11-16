Hey Pandas, You Can Punch One Fictional Character In The Face (Closed)

Who is it?
#1
Caillou ! I don’t care if he’s a child.
#2
Oh my fricking god, Dolores uMbrIgE. I wanted her dead. Forever. After her first lines. Who wants to start a mob with me?
#3
Winter from WOF for being such a jerk to Moon and Qibli. Snowfall is a good second choice though. Really, my list is too long.
#4
I guess either Charlemagne, Klipse or Dom Pyro from Monsuno
#5
Not mine, but husband got on the way back machine for this- the dog from Nintendo’s DUCK HUNT.
#6
Julian Marquet from POTW for beating Catherine Doll and causing her not to marry Paul when they were so in love.
