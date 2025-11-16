Hey Pandas, You Can Punch One Fictional Character In The Face (Closed)

by

Who is it?

#1

Caillou ! I don’t care if he’s a child.

#2

Oh my fricking god, Dolores uMbrIgE. I wanted her dead. Forever. After her first lines. Who wants to start a mob with me?

#3

Winter from WOF for being such a jerk to Moon and Qibli. Snowfall is a good second choice though. Really, my list is too long.

#4

I guess either Charlemagne, Klipse or Dom Pyro from Monsuno

#5

Not mine, but husband got on the way back machine for this- the dog from Nintendo’s DUCK HUNT.

#6

Julian Marquet from POTW for beating Catherine Doll and causing her not to marry Paul when they were so in love.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
26 Times This Chef Confused People With Desserts That Look Like Other Things (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
From Clicks To Cash: Sophie Rain’s Net Worth Numbers Reveal A New Blueprint For Wealth
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Flaming Flamingo Comes To Life In Batik Painting On Silk
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Shows What It’s Like To Be A Woman In Her Comic Diary (34 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Grace and Frankie
Grace and Frankie Season 1 Episode 4 Review: “The Funeral”
3 min read
May, 26, 2015
These 50 Photos Of Ingo The Dog And His Owl Friends Is The Only Thing You Need To See Today
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.