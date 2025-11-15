Hey Pandas, Write The Start Of A Popular Phrase And See If Someone Can Finish It (Closed)

by

Pretty self-explanatory,

#1

15 minutes can save you…

#2

ur

#3

Not a phrase, but anyway:
“When the war has lasted twenty years,…”

#4

not popular but: its better to burn out than….

#5

Joe

#6

Oh no…!

#7

The grass is always greener on the….

#8

you either die a hero…

#9

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea

#10

Have you really been far…

#11

Rome wasn’t burned…

#12

What da

#13

I fart in your general direction! Your mother is…

#14

OH MY GOD Sebastian Stan! Man, you’re looking good! You ever see a guy this handsome walking down the streets? He’s gonna get arrested because he’s killing ALL the ladies. Look at that..

#15

But it is written if the evil spirit
Arms the tiger with claws…

#16

Fire alone can…..

#17

Do whatever you want with my music…..

(extra points if you know who said this) 😊

#18

Stupid Sexy….

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Sharing Stories About The Dumbest Dogs They’ve Ever Known In This Viral Thread (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Top 100 Scenes from 5 Seasons of LOST
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2009
Fringe Season 5 Renewal Talks Begin
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
30 Jokes About The “Friend Zone” That Show How Absurd It Is
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“She’s Vile”: Bonnie Blue’s Ex-Husband Breaks Silence About Her Career In New Documentary
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2025
How To Use Versa-“Tile” Stencils To Redecorate Your Home
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.