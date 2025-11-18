Hey Pandas, Why Does The Love Excitement Decrease With Time?

Hi. Why do we not feel crazy at same as the first time we meet.
#1
It doesn’t decrease, it just changes (in some areas).
I still stare in wonder and my heart rate goes up every time I see her undress.
Anticipation becomes comfort, they become your safe place.
The ‘I can’t wait to see her again’ became, ‘I’d rather be at home with her than do anything else’.
Reciprocation is important, that’s what keeps it alive. If your efforts are not returned, it’s hard to maintain enthusiasm in the relationship and things will begin to ebb away.
#2
I think it’s because we get used to the feeling of having butterflies, and it’s not new anymore. I haven’t been in a relationship long enough to really notice this, however I think the feeling can fade for some people. Hope this helps! :)
#3
To misquote Thomas Hardy, life is a series of getting used to things. It’s like winning the lottery – initially you’re overcome with joy, but, after a certain point, it becomes ‘normal’. It’s not that love decreases, but that you have just accepted this as your new state. After 28 years together (21 married), I still get that buzz, but just not all the time. We have a life together, and it’s difficult to hold that all-consuming feeling when you have to deal with life’s grinding tasks. Or have seen each other on the toilet……Thomas Hardy also said “All romances end at marriage”, so maybe that bloke just hated not being a bachelor….. (depending on how you interpret that quote).
#4
When you first fall in love, it acts like a stimulant. Adrenaline output increases, you feel breathless, heart pounds, butterflies in stomach. After you have been emotionally involved for a while, your brain produces endorphins giving you a comfortable, pleasant feeling when you are with them. It is all chemistry.
