Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Annoying Thing About Technology? (Closed)

Tell me about some things that you don’t like about technology: computers, phones, etc.
#1
I’ve been around since before the technology boom that started in the 80s. People have become poorly mannered and isolated. Technology, especially the internet, causes a tremendous amount of stress. It also has us to the point where we can’t tolerate being bored anymore, which, believe it or not, is actually good for our minds. I could go on, but what’s the point? The only feedback I’ll get is a click on an emoji or a reply from a stranger who uses a handle, rather than their name.
#2
Why are we still paying so much for WIFI? Better yet, why are we paying for WIFI at all??? It’s literally in the air, there’s no reason to pay for it. And while we’re at it, for as much as we are paying for it why the f**k doesn’t it work right all the time? Horrible.
#3
The fact that even though it promises to save you time, we are getting more and more sucked into it, to a point where we do almost everything on them.
#4
There are a few things like the rise in scammers, online bullying, the spread of misinformation and fake news and also the fact that it is constantly changing. So once I finally learn how to do something, it changes so I have to learn it all over again. And that is one of the reasons I am a bit of a technophobe.
#5
*goes onto site with adblock* Site: NOOOO!1! You can’t go on here with an adblock it’s stupid and bad and stupid! Think of the children! Me: Ok. *disables adblock* Site, 0.00017 seconds after i disable adblock: *throws up 52 septillion pop-ups and a fullscreened video ad with audio at 194 decibels* PLAY UNDERWATER CHERNOBYL AMONG US SIMULATOR TODAY, A FREE MMORPG WHERE YOU CAN PLAY KNOCKOFF FARMVILLE AND COOK DANK 420 MEME PIZZAS FOR YUGE ANIME TI- *internet bandwidth chugs like the UP 4014 Big Boy*
#6
The most annoying thing about technology is that I’ve become a product, and that my behavior and interests have become more interesting to companies than my privacy (and therefore my freedom), to companies that make billions by trying to trick me into sharing things that I don’t want to share.
And that I now have to jump through all kinds of hoops to make sure that I stay anonymous, or at least share only that which I want to share. And that people keep encouraging these companies by continuing to use these so-called ‘free’ services and these so-called ‘social’ media.
#7
Many say things through the phone or PC that they would never say in real life if they were standing right in front of you. So I guess the most annoying thing for me is that technology makes bullying and being mean to people much easier.
#8
They removed Adobe Flash.
#9
People expecting you to be available to contact 24/7 and willing to give 3rd parties personal data for the sake of convenience/laziness.
#10
The thing that I hate most is cyber bullying. It’s just so messed up that people would even think about doing something like that.
#11
autocorrect,cyberbullying,and blocked games by the school.
#12
When the power goes out most technology is useless.
#13
I don’t like tech that much, and can avoiding reading something on my phone for a day or two. What I don’t care is thatt everyone around me is using tech like phones in real life situations when they should be living that moment with their eyes, ears, mouth and brain. Restaurant tables get lonely when with those people. Watching tv gets lonely when the other person is using tech the while time.
#14
Loading times
#15
lagging and when you are typing and forget to click the page so then you are typing nothing
#16
The most annoying thing about technology is that people become too addicted to it and start spending less time with each other.
#17
WHEN IT TAKES HRS(it seems like hours/hrs but it not) TO FRICKING LOAD ONE SMALL VIDEO OR SOMETHING ELSE BUT T.H.E. L.O.A.D.I.N.G NEVER STOPS AND THEN WHEN I EXIT IT OUT IT WORKS SO I HAVE TO DO IT OVER AGAIN WITH THE LOADING!!! :( >:'(
#18
When my camera ACTUALLY DOESN’T WORK and the teachers think you’re lying.
#19
Everything is password for this password for that. I have so many passwords that I get confused. I even have a password to use the company printer! Spellcheck – Before I got into computers (for work) my spelling was brilliant but since I had to start using them my spelling has got very poor as it is auto corrected. But I must say it is good for research and communication.
#20
the salty kids on online games that will report you for no reason and say your garbage even though you just beat them and are just down right toxic like ninja
#21
Most of the items need to be charged.
#22
You scrimp. You make a chicken breast last for 3 meals. You insist the cats eat the supermarkets own brand moggie foods. Eventually, you’ve saved enough to get the latest iPhone. Then two weeks later they launch a newer version. Only joking. It’s actually realising that technology is way more smarter than I am and smarter than I’ll ever be.
#23
idek
#24
Lag. Standard-issue school laptops can’t even handle a zoom meeting and a Google Doc without getting hot as an asphalt driveway during the summer in Chicago.
#25
When people say they feel like their partner is having an affair with a mobile phone, I get it. I used to watch films with my wife. Now I watch a film and she reads angry rants between strangers about some political issue all the way over in America that she’s not really bothered about. Same couch, worlds apart.
#26
search history. i got in trouble once bc of it!
#27
Went out for a long tough run. Arrived back home and after 10 minutes my sportswatch reminds me that i have to move.
#28
WHen the wifi does not turn on and I have to turn in work. Doctor! Ya boy.
#29
Sometimes when I use my computer it won’t let me show my password cuz sometimes I forget or spell it wrong.And I can’t access my account :(
#30
Slow WIFI. It drives me insane 😒😒😒
#31
When you hit refresh because it took a long time loading and it finishes loading when you hit refresh.🥺😭😫
#32
Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… Loading… UGH it’s so f****n annoying
#33
[1] When I (re)start my computer and it loads this and that to the point that I’m not sure when I can actually start doing some work.
[2] When I’m editing a document and part of it gets reformatted for no discernable reason.
[3] Random disconnections from the network (wi-fi or internet).
#34
Yeah forget everything about being addicted to tech, lag is f**king stupid.
#35
Users.
#36
Essentially semantics, but I hate when computers say there’s an error and a program has to close. The computer then asks you if it “ok”. I realize what’s meant is “acknowledge”, but no it isn’t ok.
#37
The internet saves everything. Everything is permanent.
#38
Figuring out what boxes contain buses.
#39
If you’d like a list of all the annoying things about technology, please press 1 now.
#40
The loss of my privacy.
