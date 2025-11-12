Photographer Changes The Physical Appearance Of A Homeless Couple, And Now They Look Like Fashion Models

A talented photographer from Nairobi, Kenya, working under the name of Muchiri Frames, recently made an inspiring photo shoot which proved that love is pure and unconditional in its simplest form. Together with his team, they decided to do something special for Valentine‘s day. And this is when they met Sammy, also known as Blackie, in on of the parks of Nairobi, who‘s been living in the streets for a while now.
When asked if he had ever been in love, Sammy started describing his girlfriend who suddenly brought a spark into his eyes. They‘ve met each other on the streets of Nairobi where they both lived, and their friendship soon grew into an inspiring love story. Photographer decided to give them an amazing makeover to celebrate their special relationship on a special day.
“Under the inspiration of love in its simplest form, we celebrated Valentine‘s with these amazing souls and came out with great testimonies. Indeed, beneath all the dirt, tattered clothes and slurred speeches there lies beautiful individuals who would thrive like the rest of us if we offered them the opportunities,” says the author on his website. “Love doesn‘t discriminate, here is proof.”
More info: muchiriframes.com
