Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Embarrassing Moment You Have Had In Public?

by

Please be appropriate!

#1

jokingly chased my best friend to his bus while blasting ‘beans’ by kurt cobain. slipped in mud, tried to get up, and slipped again. i then sat there for like ten minutes and waited until there weren’t as many people around so that i could try and get up again.

#2

I was at a bus stop it was empty and I was bored so i started singing. I have an awful voice

#3

this keeps giving a character limit so I’ll write my answer in the comments on this submission

#4

I was at an extremely busy skatepark and I fell off my board face planted broke my finger then cried. There was 50+ people watching me

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
