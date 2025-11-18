Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Embarrassing Moment You Have Had In Public?

Please be appropriate!
#1
jokingly chased my best friend to his bus while blasting ‘beans’ by kurt cobain. slipped in mud, tried to get up, and slipped again. i then sat there for like ten minutes and waited until there weren’t as many people around so that i could try and get up again.
#2
I was at a bus stop it was empty and I was bored so i started singing. I have an awful voice
#3
this keeps giving a character limit so I’ll write my answer in the comments on this submission
#4
I was at an extremely busy skatepark and I fell off my board face planted broke my finger then cried. There was 50+ people watching me
