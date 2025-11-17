Hey Pandas, What Feedback Do You Have For Bored Panda? (Closed)

It can be for the staff, or just for us pandas!
Please stay open minded and try not to argue.
No trolling or spamming please.
#1
Make is si you can edit posts after you make them.
#2
um sometimes you guys censor things that aren’t even bad words??
#3
I currently need my account approved and can’t comment. Again.
#4
I wish we could tag people in comments
#5
Less scam ads (temu), let me save posts to look at later, use a YT style system and dont show me articles that I have already seen, and SHOW THE COMMENT DONT MAKE ME CLICK AN EXTRA TIME TO SEE IT YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN
#6
They need an FAQ
#7
Please, and I’m on my hands and knees, add a god damn DM feature. PLEASE. I beg of you
#8
get better at banning people.
#9
Add youtube style moderation. Sure it’s kinda s**t, but it’s better than nothing
#10
get rid of the annoying video that appears every time u click something
#11
I WANT TO BE ABLE TO TAG PEOPLE
#12
Notification aren’t regular. I sometimes get those , sometimes don’t. Some people asks questions in their replies to my comment, of which I’m not aware/notified of.
