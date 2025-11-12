Fast And Furious In Crocheting And Knitting

I am Ivanka Radkova, the owner of the online shop Iv Wings on Etsy.
When I was 5 years old my grandmother taught me to crochet chains. I remember that I was so excited with this new skill, that my aim at this time was to crochet as fast as possible.
At the age of 10 I knitted my first vest and since then I have been creating clothes, accessories, or home decorations for me, my friends, and relatives.
I remember my first crocheted toy 4 years ago – one little dragon, which was inspired by the fantasy books of Terry Pratchet. After my friends saw that tiny mystical creature they started asking me to knit dragons for their kids. And that was the turning point in my life because I realized my talent. Along with dragons came frogs, dogs, giraffes, pigs, koalas, bear and bunny slippers, etc.
There seems to be no end to this happiness – to create all these toys with so much love not only for kids, but for adults too, to send them abroad and to bring happiness around the world. From Bulgaria to Malaysia, they also travel to Australia, the US and Canada.
