Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Urban Legend You Know? (Closed)

There are plenty of famous urban legends, including Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster.
However, there are also plenty of local myths that have not made it into mainstream pop culture.
Do you know any?
#1
Not necessarily an urban legend, but it IS in fact a creepypasta. I feel like the Momo Challenge is the freakiest. first off the figure is…just uncanny. Then the suicides of all those children…all together it’s a messed up thing. Stay safe of the internet, guys… you never know what can happen.
#2
Skinwalkers
Idk if they’re an urban legend of folklore, idk if there’s a difference between urban legend or folklore, but they’re friggin spooky, man
#3
I thought I could include a few from my own country.
My favorite is Cuca. She is an old witch that lives in a cave. She kidnaps children and eats their souls. There is a song about her, which roughly translates to
Sleepy little baby
Cuca is coming to get you
Your daddy’s in the fields
And your mommy’s at work
Who’s singing you the song? It’s Cuca herself of course.
There’s Bicho Papão, who lives under your bed and eats kids that don’t go to sleep.
Another cool one is Mapinguari. It’s kind of like bigfoot, but it has a second mouth in it’s abdomen. There are those who believe it’s actually a surviving family of giant ground sloth, which went extinct thousands of years ago.
Last one I’ll do. In the state of Maranhão, there is a black carriage pulled by for decapitated black horses, and driven by a headless coachman, bleeding from his stump. It’s not the horses, or the coachman you should be afraid of though. The real hell is reserved for anyone that speaks with the coach’s occupant.
#4
not an urban legend but more suspicious activity like what the hail are they doing(for context theres an airforce base by my house which speciliazes in tests and has at least 2 UAVS which constantly fly around my neighborhood)
#5
There’s a burnt down insane asylum in York Pennsylvania. The legend says that anyone who walks through all seven gates of the asylum will be dragged straight to hell.
Also nearby, in 1735 a woman in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey cursed her 13th child, giving birth to the Jersey Devil. The Philadelphia Zoo reportedly offered an award of $10K for the capture of the beast.
#6
po-po-po
but fr i think its the bathroom one where ur gonna die miserabley either way and its scary bc what if u just tryna poop
#7
DogMan
#8
Coke and pop rocks. Along with gum staying in your stomach for 7 years.
I know those are probably not the kind of urban legends this post is looking for. But it’s all I got
#9
Moth man.
Man + moth. Just picture it.
Happy nightmares!
#10
