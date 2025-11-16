Answer These ‘Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader’ Questions To See How Much You Remember From Elementary School

If you live in the US, you have surely watched the Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader game at least once. If you are not familiar with the show’s concept, though, it is based on adult participants answering questions from different 5th-grade textbooks. While this may seem simple enough, you would be surprised to see how many 5th-grade questions had grown-up professionals scratching their heads in confusion.
The game aired from 2007 to 2011, then was revived in 2015 and again in 2019, with this latest edition still running. The new Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader host is professional wrestler and actor John Cena. The show’s success resulted in many countries launching their own versions.
The entire premise of the game is to show how little adults usually remember the stuff they learned in elementary school. Even though most of these people are well-educated, they often have no answers to the 5th-grade trivia questions.
We in no way assume that trivia questions for 5th graders can define your level of intelligence. Things a fifth grader has to learn at school sometimes have very little connection with practical, useful knowledge, and as we don’t use these things a lot, we tend to simply forget most of them.
But if you feel like having some fun and playing a quiz game with your friends, we have collected a bunch of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader questions you can try to answer. Don’t forget to let us know in the comments how many questions you actually scored!
#1
What country is sushi from?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#2
Do you know the name of the planet where one year equals to 88 days on Earth?
Image source: exploratorium.edu
#3
In which country was the first fireworks invented?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#4
How many countries are in Africa?
Image source: worldometers.info
#5
What do you call a scientist who studies rocks?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#6
Name the fastest flying insect?
Image source: si.edu
#7
How many nouns are in the following sentence: “The rabbit ran to the cafeteria and ate a big salad”?
#8
What is the area of a right triangle with a height of 4 and a width of 4?
#9
Do you know the month named after the Roman God of Wars?
Image source: britishmuseum.org
#10
What is the group of bees usually referred to?
Image source: cals.arizona.edu
#11
Who walked on the moon along with Neil Armstrong?
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov
#12
Before hearing thunder, why do you often see lightning first?
Image source: hko.gov.hk
#13
To which country does Elton John belong?
Image source: britannica.com
#14
The first atomic bomb attack was on which city?
Image source: britannica.com
#15
Which one of these is a mammal: a seahorse, a sea lion, or a sea urchin?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#16
What revolutionary leader wrote the influential “Common Sense” in 1776?
Image source: mtsu.edu
#17
What type of animal can live on both water and land?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#18
What color in the visible light spectrum does chlorophyll absorb the least?
Image source: mpsd.mpg.de
#19
What is the color of the spot in the middle of a Japanese flag?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#20
Name the fastest human sense?
Image source: sciencefocus.com
#21
Name the galaxy where Earth is located?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#22
What is the general term used to explain all kinds of harmful programs in a computer?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#23
How many compound words are in the following sentence? “Someone from the classroom was playing baseball in the cafeteria.”
#24
Name the animal to visit space?
Image source: rmg.co.uk
#25
Name a famous emperor of the Roman Empire?
Image source: britannica.com
#26
What unit of measurement is abbreviated “oz”?
Image source: dictionary.com
#27
Which continent is the least populated?
Image source: statisticstimes.com
#28
What force pulls objects toward Earth’s core and keeps humans from floating in the sky?
Image source: spaceplace.nasa.gov
#29
How many syllables are in the word “creation”?
#30
Which of the following fractions is equivalent to 1/3: 9/27, 10/40, or 3/1?
#31
What are the three types of rock?
Image source: education.nationalgeographic.org
#32
The Great Sphinx in Egypt has the head of a man and the body of which species of animal?
Image source: history.com
#33
The bassoon is a member of what musical family?
Image source: orsymphony.org
#34
How many faces are there on a cube?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#35
If a shopping cart contains one apple, two bananas, three oranges, and four hot dogs, what percentage of the cart’s total contents is fruit?
#36
You have 20 pairs of shoes, but there is only room in your closet for eight shoes. How many pairs of shoes do you have to get rid of?
#37
Which African country has Addis Ababa as the capital city?
Image source: britannica.com
#38
In the initials of the federal agency known as NASA, what does the first “A” stand for?
Image source: nasa.gov
#39
In the sentence, “Sally is a very good person,” what part of speech is the word “very”?
#40
The flag of the European Union features a circle of how many stars?
Image source: european-union.europa.eu
#41
What was the original name of the city that was renamed Constantinople in the fourth century AD by Constantine the Great?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#42
A farmer notices that every day for the past 10 days, the number of pigeons in his field has doubled. There are 1,024 pigeons in the field today, and there were two pigeons there the first day. How many pigeons were there yesterday?
#43
If Barbara is facing north and turns 90 degrees to her left, what direction is she facing now?
#44
In which country the War of the Roses took place?
Image source: history.com
#45
Which clouds are also referred as ‘Fair weather’ clouds?
Image source: weather.gov
#46
Which is the homophone for the word ‘one’?
Image source: homophone.com
#47
Where is Valley Forge located?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#48
Name the capital of Egypt?
Image source: earth.esa.int
#49
What is the comparative of many?
Image source: englishclub.com
#50
Who discovered America in 1492?
Image source: rmg.co.uk
#51
What is a group of puppies known as?
Image source: vocabulary.com
#52
What sentence ends with a question mark?
Image source: englishclub.com
#53
Who wrote the play “Othello”?
Image source: bl.uk
#54
Name the country with four letters and last one in n?
#55
What is the other name of Hwang Ho River?
Image source: britannica.com
#56
Where are the beautiful islands of Seychelles located?
Image source: nationsonline.org
#57
Name the sea that separates Europe and Africa?
Image source: britannica.com
#58
How many sides does a rhombus have?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#59
Name the country where Napoleon Bonaparte was born?
Image source: ngv.vic.gov.au
#60
What was the name of the first satellite pulled into orbit by the United States?
Image source: nasonline.org
#61
What was the most widely grown crop in the Middle Colonies?
Image source: acaedu.net
#62
What was the name of the last Queen of France?
Image source: britannica.com
#63
Who was the 16th president of the United States?
Image source: whitehouse.gov
#64
If Pablo divides 111,111 by 11, what number does he get?
#65
Solve the following equation: 3 + 2/1 =
#66
Which huge waterfalls separate the United States and Canada?
Image source: earth.esa.int
#67
What is the capital of Utah?
Image source: britannica.com
#68
Name the two major inland seas of the world?
Image source: worldatlas.com
#69
Name the capital of Cuba?
Image source: britannica.com
#70
Through which country does the prime meridian pass?
Image source: education.nationalgeographic.org
#71
On which sea is the city of Venice located?
Image source: earth.esa.int
#72
Which is the longest natural beach on Earth?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#73
What is the number above the vinculum in a fraction known as?
Image source: cuemath.com
#74
Who is the inventor of the World Wide Web?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#75
Which state in the USA is also known as the cheese state?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#76
What will be the value of 340*75?
#77
Which is the 19th letter of the English Alphabet?
Image source: worldometers.info
#78
A decade equals how many years?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#79
How many bones does a human body have?
Image source: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
#80
Which is the longest bone in our body?
Image source: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
#81
Street artist Banksy is originally associated with which British city?
Image source: britannica.com
#82
How many human players are there on each side in a polo match?
Image source: britannica.com
#83
What is the other name for the ancient Egyptian writing system?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#84
If 1/10 is 10%, then what is the value of 1/4?
#85
Can you name the fastest swimming bird?
Image source: guinnessworldrecords.com
#86
Can you tell me about the four great inventions made in ancient China?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#87
What is the next number in the sequence 7, 14, 21, 28…….?
#88
How many minutes make 7 hours?
#89
What is an angle more than 90 degrees known as?
Image source: georgebrown.ca
#90
If I bought 7 dozen mangoes, how many mangoes would I have?
#91
Name the sense organ that helps in maintaining body balance?
Image source: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
#92
What is the scientific study of birds known as?
Image source: britannica.com
#93
What is the function of lungs?
Image source: eea.europa.eu
#94
What is the chemical symbol of gold?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#95
Can you tell me the number of pairs of chromosomes that human beings have?
Image source: mountsinai.org
#96
What gives the blood its red color?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#97
Name the hardest known material on Earth?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#98
Name the city that was built on seven hills?
Image source: britannica.com
#99
What was published after Anne Frank’s death?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#100
What is the original name of the civil rights activist popularly known as Malcolm X?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#101
What is the nickname of Edward Teach?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#102
Which community of people had invented the world’s first writing system?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#103
What is the name of the coldest sea on Earth?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#104
Mt. Fuji is the highest point located in which Asian country?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#105
What are oxymorons?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#106
What are sets of words that are opposite in meaning called?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#107
What is the ”…” punctuation called?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#108
Who wrote the play ’Romeo And Juliet’?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#109
What is the past tense of cut?
#110
How many bytes are in 1 Kilobyte?
Image source: gbmb.org
#111
What is the full form of GUI?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#112
What is the full form of USB?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#113
Name an input device?
#114
Who wrote the poem ‘If’?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#115
Who wrote ‘Pride and Prejudice’?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#116
Name the author of the classic book characters ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘Huckleberry Finn’?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#117
In which language was ‘The Girl with the Dragoon Tattoo’ originally published?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#118
If a football field is 100 yards long, how many feet long is the football field?
#119
What continent are the Pyramids of Giza located in?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#120
What is the longest river in the world?
Image source: history.com
#121
Ron saves $32 every day. How much will he save in a year of 365 days?
#122
If a car is traveling at 40 mph, how long will it take to go 190 miles?
Image source: researchmaniacs.com
#123
True or false? The human shoulder is a ball-and-socket joint.
Image source: arthritis.org
#124
Since the late 1930s, what calendar date has been designated for the inauguration of a United States president?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#125
What ancient civilization built the Machu Picchu complex in Peru?
Image source: history.com
#126
If you need 1/2 cup of flour and you only have a 1/4 measuring cup, how many times do you need to use it to get the right amount of flour?
#127
The interior angles of a triangle always sum to what degree?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#128
Who is the author of the 1960 novel about social and racial inequality, To Kill a Mockingbird?
Image source: britannica.com
#129
What’s the capital of Connecticut?
Image source: ctstatelibrary.org
#130
The Statue of Liberty was a gift to the US from where?
Image source: nps.gov
#131
What is a hyperbole?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#132
What’s the largest and deepest ocean in the world?
Image source: oceanservice.noaa.gov
#133
How many amendments are in the Bill of Rights?
Image source: uscis.gov
#134
True or False: The platypus is a mammal.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#135
One inch is equal to how many centimeters?
Image source: howmany.wiki
#136
What river forms the border between Indiana and Kentucky?
Image source: indianapublicmedia.org
#137
Which blood type is known as the universal recipient?
Image source: redcrossblood.org
#138
The Hundred Years War of the 14th and 15th centuries was primarily a conflict between England and what other country?
Image source: history.com
#139
What is the most abundant element in the universe?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#140
How many teaspoons are in 5 tablespoons?
Image source: coolconversion.com
#141
In what US city do the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers meet and form the Ohio River?
Image source: loc.gov
#142
How many feet is 2.5 yards?
Image source: coolconversion.com
#143
In English, “lice” is the plural of what word?
Image source: macmillandictionary.com
#144
Budapest is the capital of what European country?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#145
Known as “The Conqueror,” what was the first name of the king who won the throne of England in 1066?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#146
You peer through a window into a room and count 20 eyes. If each person has a typical number of eyes, how many people are in the room?
#147
On a class field trip, there are four buses taking 36 students to the zoo. Each bus carries the same number of students. How many students are on each bus?
#148
How many congruent bases are present in a solid Prism?
Image source: flexbooks.ck12.org
#149
Round the number 2650 to the nearest thousand?
#150
How many consonants are there in the English alphabet?
Image source: abcletters.us
#151
What are the three articles commonly used in the English language?
Image source: butte.edu
#152
What is the answer for 77*10*0?
#153
Where do we see the Yukon River?
Image source: britannica.com
#154
Can you say the name of the lead singer of Smash Mouth?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#155
Who is the lyricist of the song ‘They gave me the key to the sky?
Image source: genius.com
#156
Name the capital of Nevada?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#157
Where is Harvard University located?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#158
Name the river that flows through Glasgow?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#159
Can you name the river that flows through Paris?
Image source: britannica.com
#160
Name Europe’s largest port?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#161
Which is the largest strait of the world?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#162
What is the chemical name of salt?
Image source: acs.org
#163
Name the largest country by population in the world?
Image source: worldpopulationreview.com
#164
What is a fable?
Image source: britannica.com
#165
What is 8/100?
#166
Can you name the mathematician who is known as the ‘Father of Trigonometry’?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#167
Do you know the number of days in the month of October?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#168
If a train was supposed to arrive at the railway station at 04:15 but arrived after 35 minutes, at what time did the train arrive at the railway station?
#169
PM stands for what?
Image source: dictionary.com
#170
What is the roman symbol for 1000?
Image source: britannica.com
#171
If I read ¼ of a book and my friend read ¾ of the same book, how much of the book did we read in all?
#172
Which number will this roman symbol represent: XXIV?
#173
Which is the basic unit of all life forms on this planet?
Image source: britannica.com
#174
What is the scientist who studies the soil known as?
Image source: sciencedirect.com
#175
Which organ of the body helps in cleansing blood and removing toxins from the body?
Image source: vetmed.tamu.edu
#176
What is the boiling point of water?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#177
In which group of people were the first ones to celebrate Thanksgiving?
Image source: history.com
#178
In which year did Thomas Edison invent the light bulb?
Image source: fi.edu
#179
What is the name of the deepest point in Earth’s oceans?
Image source: oceanservice.noaa.gov
#180
Which of these words means sparkle: ‘dazzle’, ‘dangle’, or ‘jazzle’?
Image source: dictionary.cambridge.org
#181
What would you call a character in a story that revolves around him or her?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#182
What are similar sounding words called?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#183
Who is known as the queen of pop?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#184
To which nation is Shakira originally from?
Image source: britannica.com
#185
What is used in a computer device to reduce the heat generated due to running the machine?
#186
What type of computer software is Chrome?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#187
Name an output device?
#188
Which is the second book in the ‘Harry Potter’ series?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#189
Name the first Chinese writer to win the Nobel Prize for literature?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#190
Who was the author of ‘The Jungle Book’?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#191
If I have five apples and you have four apples, how many more apples do I have?
#192
If a train leaves the station and travels at 60 miles per hour, how much time will have passed when it arrives at a station 300 miles away?
#193
What is an antonym for beautiful?
#194
Which tool is used to estimate the likelihood of certain genetic outcomes?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#195
How many sides does a hexagon have?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#196
Can you say the tense of this sentence “We ate a large pizza yesterday?
#197
Who wrote ‘Gulliver’s Travels’?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#198
What is the dot over the lowercase letter I in the English alphabet called?
Image source: dictionary.com
Follow Us