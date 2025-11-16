Horror Movie Villains Get A Makeover Turning Them Into Sweet And Innocent Characters By This Artist (12 Pics)

Some of the horror movie classics have the best villains that still creep me out to this day. But that is not the case for everyone. Illustrator Anastasia Panina, better known as Anastasia in Red on her social media accounts, reimagines these creepy characters as sweet and innocent ones.
This contrast is both funny and heartwarming, bringing a refreshing twist to the terrifying world of horror. So if you are a fan of horror movies, we highly advise you to follow Anastasia for more of her content. Also, feel free to visit our previous post on Bored Panda, where Anastasia illustrated these villains giving advice on the fight against COVID-19.
Meet Anastasia In Red, the artist behind these artworks
#1 Jason Voorhees, Friday The 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th is a 1980 American independent slasher film produced and directed by Sean S. Cunningham. Its plot follows a group of teenage camp counselors who mysteriously disappear one by one an unknown killer while attempting to re-open an abandoned summer camp with a tragic past.
Image source: anastasiainred
#2 Ghostface, Scream (1996)
There was a very peculiar period for horror films at the end of the 1990s. At that time, fans were able to get excited again, with productions of a certain prestige that raised the genre to a high level, also creating a legion of new followers. For someone who was a teenager, these films meant a lot, giving life to a subgenre that seemed dead and buried. Adding a lot of humor, metalanguage, and jokes with the subgenre formula, but obviously not forgetting the scares, tension, and gore, a new era for such productions was born. The influence was so strong that this mold was assimilated by all and any production of the genre, even new copies of consecrated franchises.
Image source: anastasiainred
#3 Predator (1987)
Predator (1987) is one of the most iconic films of the ’80s and definitely one of the most remarkable in Schwarzenegger’s career. In the plot, the Austrian star is the leader of an elite military team, the kind that performs missions that no one else could.
Their task is simple: rescue the crew of a helicopter that has crashed behind enemy lines in a Central American country, and contains a high-ranking officer.
Image source: anastasiainred
#4 Pennywise, It (2017)
A journey into King’s cold, dark mind. Made for American TV, ‘It’ shows a quiet town that was terrorized 30 years ago by a being known as ‘The Thing’. His victims were children, and he appeared most often as the clown Pennywise. In this form, he reappears 27 years later. Seven young people who saw ‘The Thing’ return to fight it. However, this battle could cost them their lives. The new adaptation of ‘It” (2017) arrived in theaters exactly 27 years after the release of the last film. And the most sinister? In the book, Pennywise returns every 27 years.
Image source: anastasiainred
#5 Samara Morgan, The Ring (2002)
In 2002, director Gore Verbinski released one of the most iconic horror films of the century: the Hollywood remake of the classic ‘The Ring’.
Praised by experts for its gripping, chilling atmosphere, as well as the visuals and performance of Naomi Watts, the narrative brings to life the terrifying Samara, an obsessive spirit who collects victims via a cursed videotape – and who gives her targets seven days to say goodbye.
In addition to the critical success, the feature also made a box office bang, grossing no less than $249 million from a budget of $48 million, making it one of the most successful remakes in history and yielding two sequels that, unfortunately, did not receive the same reception.
Image source: anastasiainred
#6 Hannibal Lecter, The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
Released on circuits across the USA on February 14, 1991, having previously held preview sessions in New York (January 30) and California (February 1), The Silence of the Lambs turned 32 years old.
The film is based on the homonymous novel by writer Thomas Harris – responsible for a series of books starring the character Hannibal Lecter. The story features a rookie FBI recruit-in-training, Agent Clarice Starling, facing the biggest opportunity of her short career as well as her most daunting challenge: maintaining professional ties with an incarcerated psychopath, Dr. Hannibal ‘The Cannibal’ Lecter, in order to gain insight into the hunt for another maniac, the transvestite Buffalo Bill – who is kidnapping and taking the lives of young women.
Image source: anastasiainred
#7 Pinhead, Hellraiser (1986)
The supernatural franchises of the 1980s are some of the most loved and adored by fans of the horror genre – and one of them is ‘Hellraiser’ with the unforgettable character Pinhead.
Officially released in 1987, the British feature film brought Clive Barker as director and screenwriter and was based on his own novel ‘The Hellbound Heart’. In the plot, Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman) is a connoisseur of sexual depravity, who seeks the latest sensual experience and buys a beautiful and intricate puzzle cube. Only Frank has experience with the cube after solving the riddle and opening the doors of Hell and Heaven, which causes his death. When an old lover moves in with him, he tries to convince her to help him get back to the world of the living.
Image source: anastasiainred
#8 Michael Myers, Halloween (1978)
Halloween is a 1978 American independent slasher film directed and scored by John Carpenter, co-written with producer Debra Hill. The plot centers on a mental patient, Michael Myers, who was committed to a sanitarium for taking the life of his babysitting teenage sister on Halloween night when he was six years old. Fifteen years later, he escapes and returns to his hometown, where he stalks a female babysitter and her friends while under pursuit by his psychiatrist.
Image source: anastasiainred
#9 Freddy Krueger, A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street is a 1984 American supernatural slasher film written and directed by Wes Craven and produced by Robert Shaye. The film’s plot concerns a group of teenagers who are targeted by Krueger, an undead former child executioner who can take away people’s lives through their dreams, as retribution against their parents who burned him alive.
Image source: anastasiainred
#10 Critters & Dr. Alan Feinstone, The Dentist (1996)
The Dentist is a 1996 American slasher film directed by Brian Yuzna. It follows a successful but mentally unstable dentist in Los Angeles who begins committing murder. It is the first installment in The Dentist film series, followed by The Dentist 2.
Image source: anastasiainred
#11 Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark (1988)
Elvira is a comedy and horror film starring Cassandra Peterson and based on the character created by her on television, an absolute success in the ’80s. Released in 1988, the original film didn’t do much at the box office – just $5.5 million – but it has become a cult classic over the years, gaining a respectable fan base.
Image source: anastasiainred
#12 Jack Torrance, The Shining (1980)
The Shining is a 1980 psychological horror film produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and co-written with novelist Diane Johnson. The film is based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel of the same name. The film’s central character is Jack Torrance (Nicholson), an aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic who accepts a position as the off-season caretaker of the isolated historic Overlook Hotel in the Colorado Rockies, with his wife, Wendy Torrance (Duvall), and young son, Danny Torrance (Lloyd). Danny is gifted with psychic abilities named “shining”. After a winter storm leaves the Torrances snowbound, Jack’s sanity deteriorates due to the influence of the supernatural forces that inhabit the hotel.
Image source: anastasiainred
