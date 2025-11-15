Hey Pandas, Who’s A Character You Hate To Love, And Why? (Closed)

We all have characters that make our blood boil… but some of those very same characters can be equally as likable for one reason or another.

What’s a character that you cannot stand, yet somehow find yourself either rooting for or growing attached to?

#1

dabi, i love him too much i hate myself for it. but he’s so hawwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwt

#2

Waldo! WHAT IS THE POINT OF HIDING FOR?!?

#3

Draco from Harry Potter. Idk why but he was one of my favorite characters.

#4

I love the character of Dolores Umbridge but she’s so annoying. Like she’s just annoying that’s all I can use to describe her and bossy, but thats what makes her character great.

#5

UMBRIDGE. I love her as a villain but I cannot stand this b*****s little cough! She’s a great villain and I love her as a villain but I HATE HER SOOOOOOOO MUCH
And draco. Draco I hate to love him. I mean sure he left Voldy w/ his parents but ooohhh i can’t…. HE’S GREAT! ok he’s great it’s just sometimes I can’t stand him like, UGHHHH

#6

I would f*****g horrifyingly mutilate Melvin Sneedly if I could.

#7

Any entitled little kid.

#8

Hisoka Morow from HxH. He has problems but he’s powerful and kinda hot ngl

#9

This is kind of random, but Jean-Ralphio and Mona-Lisa Saperstein from Parks and Rec. They’re manipulative, spoiled, and creepy. In short, they’re the 🎵wo-o-o-o-rst.🎵 But I still love all the scenes they’re in because they’re hilarious and I sometimes feel bad for them. ¯_(ツ)_/¯

#10

Remus Sanders from Sanders Sides. he is a stinky garbage man but he makes me laugh a lot so like- yeah.

#11

does dill from genshin impact count? what about kaeya and venti? Not even talking bout rosaria.

#12

Wade in The River Wild. Played by Keven Bacon. He did such a good job I can see him as anything but a villain.

#13

Homelander! He is a piece of crap but I love the character!

#14

Tsukasa Yugi. He’s so evil and messed up but he’s also so cute and funny. Like a manipulative kitten! I love him, but I shouldn’t.

