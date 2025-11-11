24 Place Names You’ve Probably Been Mispronouncing Your Whole Life

When travelling, a great faux-pas to avoid if you want to get in good with the locals is mispronouncing the name of the place you’re in. Luckily, this collection of images from Thrillophilia will take some of the most commonly mispronounced place names and show us how we SHOULD have been saying them.
Most of the difficulties, of course, arise from the adaptation of a name from one language to another. Most of us will probably never be able to pronounce “Beijing” (or even “Paris”) exactly the way that a native speaker might, but it’s always nice to try. Locals will appreciate it and may go out of their way to help you more if they see that you’ve made an effort.
(h/t: thrillophilia, demilked)
Bangkok, Thailand
Melbourne, Australia
Reykjavik, Iceland
Dubai, UAE
Beijing, China
Budapest, Hungary
Phuket, Thailand
Brisbane, Australia
Colombia
Yosemite Park, USA
Iraq
Montreal, Canada
Qatar
The River Thames, UK
Versailles, France
Worcester, UK
Via Dolorosa, Jerusalem
Helena, USA
Kissimmee, USA
Lafayette, USA
La Jolla, USA
Niger
Pakistan
Worcestershire, UK
