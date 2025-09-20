“Fabulous”: Fashion Experts Reveal The Powerful Hidden Messages In Melania Trump’s State Visit Outfits

During her whirlwind state visit with President Donald Trump, Melania Trump used fashion as her language. In just 48 hours, she appeared in five carefully chosen looks, each sparking conversations online.
Far from random, fashion experts noted that her wardrobe was planned with military-like precision, sending coded messages about independence, control, and the way she wanted to be seen on the world stage.
Each one of Melania Trump’s looks carried a calculated signal
Image credits: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images
From the moment the invitation was extended, it was evident that Melania and her trusted stylist Herve Pierre began planning, according to the Daily Mail.
Her arrival outfit, a vintage Burberry trench paired with Dior boots, looked like a nod to Britain but twisted into a dramatic, floor-length statement. It was a reminder that she followed her own rules, not royal convention.
Later, a custom Dior suit by Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased her preference for timeless silhouettes. Topped with a violet Stephen Jones hat that hid most of her face, the look raised questions.
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
Critics saw it as controversial, while others said it sent a message of control. It also sparked conversions online, with some netizens joking that it was a way to keep Donald Trump from giving her a peck on the cheek.
The boldest statement came at Windsor Castle, when Melania wore a canary-yellow Carolina Herrera gown. Cinched with a lilac belt, the dress ignored every rule of royal dressing.
Fashion critics condemned it as a “disaster,” but it was difficult not to be impressed by its contrast to her almost minimalist jewelry, which was comprised of just a pair of emerald and diamond earrings.
Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Numerous netizens shared praises for the First Lady’s outfits, though many still questioned if her yellow dress was appropriate.
“Remember his first term? The msm tore apart every outfit she wore. They criticized everything. So glad they have done an about-face. She is stylish!!” one commenter wrote.
“I will say that Melania has an incredible fashion sense. She always stands out for how beautiful she looks. The yellow dress and the leather outfit were my favorites during the UK trip,” another wrote.
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
“Melania is a beautiful woman. Most everything she wears looks great but not a fan of that yellow dress,” another commenter stated.
Subtle moments revealed another side of the United States First Lady
Image credits: Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Even her quieter choices carried coded meaning. For Queen Camilla’s private tour of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library, Melania wore Louis Vuitton with subtle floral detailing and cream-colored thread outlining the hems, according to Fox News.
For the Scouts’ event with the Princess of Wales, she wore a fitted brown suede military jacket and khaki pants from Ralph Lauren. She even surprised many by wearing practical flats.
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
While some assumed she was reacting to criticism from the previous day’s events, fashion experts insisted that the look had been engineered months earlier.
The Ralph Lauren jacket and pants spoke of practicality, and the flats, a rarity for Melania, felt like a message of relatability.
Observers noted the sharp contrast between Melania and Kate. Both turned to Ralph Lauren, but in notably different ways.
Image credits: ITV News
Kate wore a birdseye tweed midi skirt that gave a nod to heritage and romance, while Melania’s look was sleek and cosmopolitan.
The contrast was quite an interesting message from the First Lady. While Kate embodied tradition, Melania emphasized independence from it.
Across all five ensembles, Melania rejected diplomatic norms and spotlighted herself. She sidestepped British designers, ignored unwritten dress codes, and chose looks that prioritized personal statement over protocol.
Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Quoting Oscar Wilde, one fashion expert summed it up: “Fashion is what one wears oneself. What is unfashionable is what other people wear.”
Donald Trump praised the UK during his visit, calling it “one of the highest honors of my life”
Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
While typically known for his bravado and off-the-cuff remarks, Melania’s husband, Donald Trump, also seemed quite calculated for the most part during their UK visit.
Speaking before King Charles and Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family during the State Banquet, the United States President stated that the visit had been a privilege.
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
“It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here and, if you think about it, it’s a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that’s the first, and maybe that’s going to be the last time.
“But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, such respect for you and such respect for your country,” Trump said.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Melania Trump’s ensembles during her UK visit on social media
Follow Us