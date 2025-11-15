I Used A.i. To Create These Portraits

Globalization, social media, and image capitalism lead us to level out and erase differences, connotations, distances, with positive and negative consequences. I am an Italian visual Claudia Fuggetti (Taranto, 1993) and I created a series of portraits using a database of images.
Héxis is a Greek term used by Aristotle from which the Latin word “habitus” derives, which has multiple meanings beyond “dress” and is closely linked to the concept of identity. The visual investigation presented stems from the need to reconsider and revise the dimension related to identity in the digital context and strongly related to social media. It is becoming increasingly difficult to understand whether the people we come into contact with are actually real: stolen identities, apps that change the features of the face and body, and much more create a sense of destabilization. Images of modified reality are not so different from those that are artificially created. One almost has to ask oneself whether we still care if what we are looking at is real. Héxis is a project based on a series of portraits and presents ephemeral figures, fictitious, evanescent identities, generated thanks to a dataset of images that blend abstract patterns with human faces, creating a hybrid dimension.
More info: claudiafuggetti.com
