Hey Pandas, Who Was Someone You Knew You Would Hate, And What Happened? (Closed)

Sometimes you can see at first glance that you will not like that person. We try not to be quick to judge, but some people make a very clear first impression and live up to it.
#1
My football coach when I was 19/20.
He was arrogant and offensive right from day one. Nobody liked him, in fact, a player had punched him in the face some years previously, so I wasn’t alone. He constantly berated me in front of my team-mates and even went as far as to say that my then-girlfriend was fat and ugly (she was neither). The worst part was that he used to call you into his office and mid-conversation would drop his shorts and start openly playing with himself. Sometimes he would just stop you in the corridor and go ‘here, look at this’, and you would look and he would be playing with his genitalia.
I ended up having a breakdown and quitting football because of him. He still coaches, as far as I am aware.
#2
When I was in 9th grade I hated this one girl because of the fact that I gave her a deck of cards when we were friend and she never gave it back. Little did I know that she was planning something. She brought back a blank deck of cards with one thing written on one card, will you go out with me, I accepted. Now we use those cards anytime a major event comes up in our life.
#3
My drama class last year was a mix of grades and there was this kid that my friend had pointed out to me because he’d been bullying her since 3rd grade, so I already wasn’t the biggest fan of him. This kid came up to the table where my friends and I were sitting and proceeded to call us gay w****s within the first few words he’d ever spoken to us. So I called him a Wet Sock.
#4
My mother-in-law. I knew from the stories my husband had told me (stories he thought were funny or sweet) about his mother that I would find her very annoying. Well, after actually meeting her I’d rather chew glass than spend another Christmas listening to that woman’s shrill voice or eating her undercooked potatoes or over cooked meat. Ugh.
#5
The new student named “Aarush” that took admission in school when I was in the 5th grade.
#6
My 6th grade science teacher was a b**** she was always telling us that if we failed her class
#7
Coworker from hell. First time I met her she butted into my conversation with someone else and acted like I wasn’t there. I tried really hard to get along with her after that but she had no self awareness and was the most obnoxious person I had ever met. She ended up pissing off customers and finally got fired.
