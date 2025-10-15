People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

There’s something wildly fascinating about watching a conversation spiral out of control, thanks to someone who seems to have a couple of screws loose. One minute it’s “Good morning,” and the next it’s “You clearly don’t love me the way I love you.”
Everyone’s capable of bringing the crazy energy in the age of instant messaging. Regardless of creed, race and gender. But today, we’re shining a glaring spotlight on the ones who are dramatically unhinged in a way that can be equal parts horrifying and hilarious. IYKYK…
There’s an entire corner of the internet dedicated to these creatures. Simply called Crazy Girls, the page has 31,000 weekly visitors and serves as “a collection of the crazy that is out there.” In the form of good, old screenshots. It’s a digital museum of overreactions, red flags and Olympic-level emotional acrobatics.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best posts from the community, just in case you needed to add a dash of drama to your today. From dramatic confessions to full-blown text novellas that should probably come with a trigger warning, it seems some people are going through the most. So buckle up, and prepare for a wild ride of second-hand embarrassment.
#1 Repost From Tinder. Why Do Girls Do Like That?
Image source: zenshina_
#2 So The ‘ Married ‘ Owner Of The Local Takeaway Wanted Me Last Night
Image source: atkinsoncjedi
#3 In March My Soon To Be Ex-Wife Left A Voice Message Saying She Was About To Bring One Of My Daughters To The Er
Image source: boulet
#4 It’s Safe To Assume That His Girlfriend Wrote This
Image source: Paul2906
#5 “Active Now” Isn’t That Reliable
Image source: KeyBenji
#6 After You Clearly State That You’re In Class
Image source: CTFOE_is_Free
#7 Oh My
Image source: allmylaughter
#8 This Deserves To Be Here
Image source: __mikaylad
#9 “We Break Up He Sill Mine””
Image source: Riykiru
#10 The Final Boss Of Jealous Girlfriends
Image source: pjcraxford
#11 Was Told At R/Nicegirls That This Is Better Here
Image source: oye_sycoho
#12 Making My Boyfriend Cry Makes Me Happy
Image source: Kirumii
#13 From A Mother Of Two, ‘Happily Married’
Image source: halfpeeledbanana
#14 Posting This On This Subreddit Because It’s Too Crazy For R/Nicegirls Apparently. My Ex Girlfriend Started Texting Me After I Deleted Her Number A Month Before This
Image source: Zoey118
#15 Found This On TikTok. The Audacity Of This Person Though
Image source: SnazzyOstritch
#16 Sure You’ve Got Me Convinced
Image source: TheKingMyers
#17 Merry Christmas
Image source: kellyarriaga_
#18 “I’m Ok, Thank You”
Image source: christopherproblems
#19 What A Bio
Image source: Lights-On-B**ch
#20 I Love Chaos 🤪
Image source: _hollykat
#21 R/Nicegirls Sucks
Image source: joecaputo24
#22 Because Shoving Him Into Traffic Is Quirky!
Image source: CTFOE_is_Free
#23 Some People Just Shouldn’t Have Twitter
Image source: Isabellake1
#24 I’m Disappointed That My Friend Unironically Shared This
Image source: TwitchF4C
#25 Introducing…the Snapchelorette
Image source: hellsmufo
#26 Tinder Match (Whom I Never Met Before) Gets Pissed Because I Didn’t Want To Be Called Pet Names
Image source: milkys69
#27 Removed From R/Nicegirls Cause Mods Said This Belongs Here
Image source: jdog1067
#28 When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong
Image source: reddit.com
#29 “Stop Hating On Me…i Hate You…”
Image source: RobbieTehRotten
#30 My Aunt Posted This On Her Fb… Also, She Has A BF
Image source: SomeWeirdFiend
#31 This Crazy Girl Expects Her Partners To Not Speak Unless Spoken To. These Kinds Of People Always Complain About “Not Being Able To Get Into A Relationship” When They So Clearly Mistreat The Other Person
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Repost From /R/Nicegirls, Was Instructed To Post This Here Instead By A Mod
Image source: Creepsbane
#33 Nice Girls Doesn’t Like Me So I’m Posting This Here
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Posted On An App Designed For Tracking Your Spouse
Image source: aripeon
#35 Found This Today And I’m Out Of Words To Explain What’s Wrong With This Woman
Image source: ThatsmeJ68
#36 She Ain’t Messing With Broke
Image source: mblnk
#37 Was Told It Belonged Here
Image source: popbro_5
#38 I’m Scared By How Many Notes This Has
Image source: attorneyat_birdlaw
#39 This Marks 10 Years Today Where This Girl Befriended Me, Tried To Best Friend Me All Out Of Revenge For Being Close To My Friend She Was Dating And Was 100% Not Shy About Her Intentions At All And Then Admitted Her Plan To Me Drunk One Evening. Whew
Image source: spintobeaned
#40 Was Told To Post This Here
Image source: shady_toffee
#41 But How Do We Produce More Women Then?🤔
Image source: spooderman2727
#42 Woman Your Lit Af..!
Image source: nalin420
#43 When You Match With Crazy On Tinder!
Image source: CTFOE_is_Free
#44 This Is A Girl I Was On And Off With For About Six Months. I Ended Things In January Of 2019 And She’s Still Mad. I Started Dating My Current Girlfriend Five Months After I Ended Things With Her, I Think That’s Ample Time To “Better Yourself”
Image source: tallnatureguy
#45 In The Words Of Steve Harvey “Ookay, Ookay, Oh, You Crazy”
Image source: SnowEdaze
#46 A Girl I Knew Form High School. She Got Engaged To A Guy She Knew For Less Than A Year, Then They Broke Up. Now She Posts Sh*t Like This Constantly
Image source: soap-bucket
#47 This Just Does Feel Sane
Image source: celestialstupidity
#48 Crazy Or Am I Being Unreasonable? My Other Post Has More Info But Opinions On What This Feels Like To You?
Image source: LeadingOk2608
#49 Ummm.. She Went From Zero To 100 Real Quick!
Image source: theroyalrevolt
#50 I Posted This Over At R/Nicegirls But It Got Deleted For Obvious Reasons And They Said To Post Here
Image source: Wakfuhades
#51 This Fit Well Here
Image source: reddit.com
#52 Was Told This Fits Better Here. For Context, She Was Talking About A Guy She’s Been Talking To For A Couple Days. It’s Very Confusing What She Wants From Him
Image source: reddit.com
#53 This Just Isn’t A Flex, This Is Just Being Scum
Image source: JonutWebbio
