People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

by

There’s something wildly fascinating about watching a conversation spiral out of control, thanks to someone who seems to have a couple of screws loose. One minute it’s “Good morning,” and the next it’s “You clearly don’t love me the way I love you.”

Everyone’s capable of bringing the crazy energy in the age of instant messaging. Regardless of creed, race and gender. But today, we’re shining a glaring spotlight on the ones who are dramatically unhinged in a way that can be equal parts horrifying and hilarious. IYKYK…

There’s an entire corner of the internet dedicated to these creatures. Simply called Crazy Girls, the page has 31,000 weekly visitors and serves as “a collection of the crazy that is out there.” In the form of good, old screenshots. It’s a digital museum of overreactions, red flags and Olympic-level emotional acrobatics.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best posts from the community, just in case you needed to add a dash of drama to your today. From dramatic confessions to full-blown text novellas that should probably come with a trigger warning, it seems some people are going through the most. So buckle up, and prepare for a wild ride of second-hand embarrassment.

#1 Repost From Tinder. Why Do Girls Do Like That?

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: zenshina_

#2 So The ‘ Married ‘ Owner Of The Local Takeaway Wanted Me Last Night

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: atkinsoncjedi

#3 In March My Soon To Be Ex-Wife Left A Voice Message Saying She Was About To Bring One Of My Daughters To The Er

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: boulet

#4 It’s Safe To Assume That His Girlfriend Wrote This

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: Paul2906

#5 “Active Now” Isn’t That Reliable

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: KeyBenji

#6 After You Clearly State That You’re In Class

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: CTFOE_is_Free

#7 Oh My

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: allmylaughter

#8 This Deserves To Be Here

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: __mikaylad

#9 “We Break Up He Sill Mine””

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: Riykiru

#10 The Final Boss Of Jealous Girlfriends

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: pjcraxford

#11 Was Told At R/Nicegirls That This Is Better Here

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: oye_sycoho

#12 Making My Boyfriend Cry Makes Me Happy

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: Kirumii

#13 From A Mother Of Two, ‘Happily Married’

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: halfpeeledbanana

#14 Posting This On This Subreddit Because It’s Too Crazy For R/Nicegirls Apparently. My Ex Girlfriend Started Texting Me After I Deleted Her Number A Month Before This

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: Zoey118

#15 Found This On TikTok. The Audacity Of This Person Though

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: SnazzyOstritch

#16 Sure You’ve Got Me Convinced

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: TheKingMyers

#17 Merry Christmas

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: kellyarriaga_

#18 “I’m Ok, Thank You”

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: christopherproblems

#19 What A Bio

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: Lights-On-B**ch

#20 I Love Chaos 🤪

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: _hollykat

#21 R/Nicegirls Sucks

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: joecaputo24

#22 Because Shoving Him Into Traffic Is Quirky!

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: CTFOE_is_Free

#23 Some People Just Shouldn’t Have Twitter

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: Isabellake1

#24 I’m Disappointed That My Friend Unironically Shared This

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: TwitchF4C

#25 Introducing…the Snapchelorette

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: hellsmufo

#26 Tinder Match (Whom I Never Met Before) Gets Pissed Because I Didn’t Want To Be Called Pet Names

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: milkys69

#27 Removed From R/Nicegirls Cause Mods Said This Belongs Here

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: jdog1067

#28 When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#29 “Stop Hating On Me…i Hate You…”

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: RobbieTehRotten

#30 My Aunt Posted This On Her Fb… Also, She Has A BF

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: SomeWeirdFiend

#31 This Crazy Girl Expects Her Partners To Not Speak Unless Spoken To. These Kinds Of People Always Complain About “Not Being Able To Get Into A Relationship” When They So Clearly Mistreat The Other Person

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Repost From /R/Nicegirls, Was Instructed To Post This Here Instead By A Mod

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: Creepsbane

#33 Nice Girls Doesn’t Like Me So I’m Posting This Here

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Posted On An App Designed For Tracking Your Spouse

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: aripeon

#35 Found This Today And I’m Out Of Words To Explain What’s Wrong With This Woman

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: ThatsmeJ68

#36 She Ain’t Messing With Broke

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: mblnk

#37 Was Told It Belonged Here

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: popbro_5

#38 I’m Scared By How Many Notes This Has

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: attorneyat_birdlaw

#39 This Marks 10 Years Today Where This Girl Befriended Me, Tried To Best Friend Me All Out Of Revenge For Being Close To My Friend She Was Dating And Was 100% Not Shy About Her Intentions At All And Then Admitted Her Plan To Me Drunk One Evening. Whew

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: spintobeaned

#40 Was Told To Post This Here

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: shady_toffee

#41 But How Do We Produce More Women Then?🤔

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: spooderman2727

#42 Woman Your Lit Af..!

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: nalin420

#43 When You Match With Crazy On Tinder!

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: CTFOE_is_Free

#44 This Is A Girl I Was On And Off With For About Six Months. I Ended Things In January Of 2019 And She’s Still Mad. I Started Dating My Current Girlfriend Five Months After I Ended Things With Her, I Think That’s Ample Time To “Better Yourself”

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: tallnatureguy

#45 In The Words Of Steve Harvey “Ookay, Ookay, Oh, You Crazy”

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: SnowEdaze

#46 A Girl I Knew Form High School. She Got Engaged To A Guy She Knew For Less Than A Year, Then They Broke Up. Now She Posts Sh*t Like This Constantly

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: soap-bucket

#47 This Just Does Feel Sane

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: celestialstupidity

#48 Crazy Or Am I Being Unreasonable? My Other Post Has More Info But Opinions On What This Feels Like To You?

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: LeadingOk2608

#49 Ummm.. She Went From Zero To 100 Real Quick!

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: theroyalrevolt

#50 I Posted This Over At R/Nicegirls But It Got Deleted For Obvious Reasons And They Said To Post Here

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: Wakfuhades

#51 This Fit Well Here

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#52 Was Told This Fits Better Here. For Context, She Was Talking About A Guy She’s Been Talking To For A Couple Days. It’s Very Confusing What She Wants From Him

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#53 This Just Isn’t A Flex, This Is Just Being Scum

People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them

Image source: JonutWebbio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Reasons Why it’s Time to Cancel Vanderpump Rules
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2020
David Letterman Coming Back to TV with Netflix Talk Show
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2017
The Mindy Project
The Mindy Project Final Season Trailer Arrives
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2017
Diving Deep into the Adult Undertones of SpongeBob SquarePants
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2017
Two Part Deathstroke Story To Be Featured on Arrow Season 6
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2017
TV’s Female Adversaries: Keep Friends Close, but Enemies Closer!
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.