133 Stupidly Funny Things People Actually Wrote On Their CVs

The job market is a wild, wild world. On one side, you can see people trying their hardest to look polished and professional, the very best version of themselves, to impress the HR staff. On the other side, you see these misfits who exude chaotic energy and think irony and brutal honesty will get them the job, even at the cost of sounding ridiculous. And guess what? Sometimes that works!
Some people, though, really go all out to make an impression with a funny resume that has hiring managers in stitches. From putting “being sober” as an achievement to having “donating blood” as a hobby, some resume quotes are so outrageous they’re actually good. And that’s exactly what we’re gonna get you in today! We scoured the web to find the funniest CV quotes ever.
Call them resume fails, but these job applications are still a riot. And even if they didn’t get these people the jobs they were looking for, these job resumes certainly got the web’s attention for how stupidly funny they are. Scroll down below to see how these applicants took job-seeking to another level with their sense of humor!
#1
KEY SKILLS – “Excellent memory; strong math aptitude; excellent memory.”
#2
SKILLS – “Speak English and Spinach.”
#3
EXPERIENCE – “Have not yet been abducted by aliens.”
#4
KEY SKILLS – “Quick learner, good at mats and speling.”
#5
SKILLS – “I have a lot of integrity so I promise not to steal office supplies and take them home.”
#6
REASONS FOR LEAVING MY JOB – “Maturity leave.”
#7
WORK EXPERIENCE – “2001 summer Voluntary work for taking care of the elderly and vegetable people.”
#8
GAP IN CV – “Any interruption in employment is due to being unemployed.”
#9
ACHIEVEMENTS – “Being sober.”
#10
JOB HISTORY – “Left last four jobs only because the managers were completely unreasonable.”
#11
COVER LETTER – “Dear Sir/Modem.”
#12
ACHIEVEMENTS – “I came first in the school long-distance race.”
#13
HOBBIES – “Horse riding, like going pub when haven’t got my kids. Looking after kids and doing stuff with them when they ain’t at school.”
#14
EDUCATION – “University: August 1890 to May 1993.”
#15
EXPERIENCE – “My father is a computer programmer, so I have 15 years of computer experience.”
#16
HOBBIES – “Space Travel.”
#17
SKILLS – “I have technical skills that will simply take your breath away.”
#18
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Night stalker in Tesco.”
#19
CURRENT SALARY – “£28,000. Salary desired: £170,000.”
#20
PERSONAL PROFILE – “I’m a lean, mean, marketing machine.”
#21
ACHIEVEMENTS – “Nominated for prom queen.”
#22
SKILLS – “I am a rapid typist.”
#23
COVER LETTER – “I’m submitting the attached copy of my CV for your consumption.”
#24
DESIRED POSITION – “Profreader.”
#25
KEY SKILLS – “Grate communication skills.”
#26
OBJECTIVE – “To become Overlord of the Galaxy!”
#27
HOBBIES – “Mushroom hunting.”
#28
APPLICATION – “On the line that asked what “sex” he was, he wrote “occassionally”.”
#29
COVER LETTER – “Please don’t misconstrue my 14 jobs as ‘job-hopping’. I have never quit a job.”
#30
EXPERIENCE – “Stalking, shipping & receiving.”
#31
SALARY REQUIREMENTS – “The higher the better.”
#32
EMAIL ADDRESS – “Lazysod@……”
#33
JOB HISTORY – “Career break in 1999 to renovate my horse.”
#34
MARITAL STATUS:– “Celibate.”
#35
SKILLS – “I can type without looking at the keyboard.”
#36
COVER LETTER – “Please disregard the attached CV; it’s totally outdated.”
#37
REASON FOR LEAVING – “After receiving advice from several different angels, I have decided to pursue a new line of work.”
#38
HOBBIES – “Running, editing video, cooking, writing, and wondering.”
#39
REASON FOR LEAVING – “Responsibility makes me nervous.”
#40
INTERESTS – “Gossiping.”
#41
EDUCATION – “I have a bachelorette degree in computers.”
#42
SKILLS – From an IT Engineer, “Have you tried turning it off and on again?”
#43
HOBBIES – “Painting my toenails in varying colors.”
#44
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Responsibilities included recruiting, interviewing, and executing final candidates.”
#45
EMAIL ADDRESS – “homeboy@……”
#46
KEY SKILLS – “Good people skills, except when people get on my nerves. Which is hardly ever, no more often than once every ten minutes.”
#47
KEY SKILLS – “I am quick at typing, about 30 word pers minute, 45 with strong coffee.”
#48
COVER LETTER – “I would be prepared to meet with you at your earliest convenience to discuss what I can do to your company.”
#49
JOB TITLE – “Ass. Manager.” (Possibly meant assistant manager? At least I hope so).
#50
COVER LETTER – “Why should you employ me? I bring doughnuts on Friday.”
#51
HOBBIES – “Getting drunk every night down by the water, playing my guitar, and smoking pot.”
#52
HOBBIES – “Having a good time.”
#53
OBJECTIVE – “I need money because I have bills to pay and I would like to have a life, go out partying, please my young wife with gifts, and have a menu entrée consisting of more than soup.”
#54
QUALIFICATIONS – “Twin sister has an accounting degree.”
#55
OBJECTIVE – “Student today. Vice president tomorrow.”
#56
OBJECTIVE – “What I’m looking for in a job: #1) Money #2) Money #3) Money.”
#57
AWARDS – “National record for eating 45 eggs in two minutes.”
#58
REASON FOR LEAVING – “It was hard work.”
#59
PERSONAL PROFILE – “I will be no stranger to double-entry. I love numbers, and my wife and I love journals and ledgers! Can also do tricky sums when I put my mind to it. Computer literate.”
#60
KEY SKILLS – “Perfectionist with a keen I for details.”
#61
KEY SKILLS: “I would like to assure you that I am a hardly working person.”
#62
HOBBIES – “Enjoy cooking Chinese and Italians.”
#63
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS – “Oversight of entire department.”
#64
WORK EXPERIENCE – “I’m working today in a furniture factory as a drawer.”
#65
QUALIFICATIONS – “Here are my qualifications for you to overlook.”
#66
COVER LETTER – “I have guts, drive, ambition, and heart, which is probably more than a lot of the drones that you have working for you.”
#67
COVERING LETTER – “Looking for a party-time position.”
#68
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Dispensed medication and passed out.”
#69
COVER SKILLS – “Thank you for your consideration. Hope to hear from you shorty!”
#70
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Please note from my CV I have 6 years of buying, negotiating, and sock-control experience.”
#71
OTHER INTERESTS – “Playing with my two dogs (They actually belong to my wife but I love the dogs more than my wife)”.
#72
EXPERIENCE – “Any interruption in employment is due to being unemployed.”
#73
APPLICATION – “How large was the department you worked in with your last company?” “A: 3 stories.”
#74
COVERING LETTER – “This is my CV I am interested in any job opening use have available if u could please send a verification that you received the email”
#75
SKILLS – “Fantastic ability in multi-tasting.”
#76
SIZE OF EMPLOYER: “Very tall, probably over 6’5.″
#77
HOBBIES – “My interests include cooking dogs and interesting people.”
#78
EDUCATION – “I am about to enroll in a Business and Finance Degree with the Open University. I feel that this qualification will prove detrimental to me for future success.”
#79
HOBBIES – “Donating blood – 12 liters so far.”
#80
KEY SKILLS – “Am a perfectionist and rarely if ever forget details.”
#81
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Child care provider, organized activities; prepared lunches and snakes.”
#82
KEY SKILLS – “I am a tiger when needed, but otherwise a pussycat.”
#83
REFERENCES – “Clare” (We might need a little more info).
#84
KEY SKILLS – “I am a great team player I am.”
#85
PERSONAL PROFILE – “I wasn’t born – my mother simply chose ‘eject child’ from the special menu.”
#86
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Service for the old man to check they are still alive or not.”
#87
SALARY DESIRED – “Starting over due to recent bankruptcies. Need large bonus when starting job.”
#88
ACCOMPLISHMENTS – “Brought in a balloon artist to entertain the team.”
#89
STRENGTHS – “Ability to meet deadlines while maintaining composer.”
#90
COVERING LETTER – “I am extremely loyal to my current employer….Feel free to ring my office if you are interested in my CV.”
#91
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS – “Received a plague for Salesperson of the Year.”
#92
KEY SKILLS – “I have extensive experience with foreign accents.”
#93
KEY SKILLS – “I am relatively intelligent, obedient, and loyal as a puppy.”
#94
EMAIL ADDRESS – “dumbblonde@…….”
#95
ACHIEVEMENTS – “Planned building of new building at £2.5 million over budget.”
#96
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Dealing with customers’ conflicts that arouse.”
#97
REASON FOR LEAVING – “I didn’t give the company my full effort and received no chance of carer advancement in return.”
#98
KEY SKILLS – “Very experienced with out-house computers.”
#99
REASON FOR LEAVING – “Company insisted that all employees get to work by 8:45 every morning. Couldn’t work under those conditions.”
#100
KEY SKILLS – “Being bilingual in 3 languages.”
#101
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Worked in an office where I carried out my own accountant.”
#102
COVER LETTER – “Sorry for any incontinence.”
#103
KEY SKILLS – “I supervise employees with the iron fist!”
#104
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Whilst working in the hairdressers I had to deal with a lot of old biddies.”
#105
EDUCATION – “Have repeated courses repeatedly.”
#106
WORK EXPERIENCE – “Filing, billing, printing, and coping.”
#107
EMPLOYMENT HISTORY – “Whilst working in this role, I had intercourse with a variety of people.”
#108
HOBBIES – “I like playing sports, which I fined gives me a winning appetite for life.”
#109
KEYS SKILLS – “Keeping family home clean, tidy and hygienic undertaking basic DIY. Operating domestic tasks like cleaning, washing, and cooking. Dealing with emergencies smoothly. Dealing with health issues, supervising, supporting, guiding, and organizing children.”
#110
CV GAP – “Candidate explained his gap in employment by saying it was because he was getting over the death of his cat for 3 months!”
#111
PRINTED CV – “Candidate sent over their CV printed on the back of their current employers headed company paper.”
#112
AWARDS – “National record for eating 23 pancakes in 2 minutes.”
#113
KEY SKILLS – “I am very used to working with thigh schedules.”
#114
EXPERIENCE – “Chapter president, 1887-1992.”
#115
SKILS – “I have integrity so I will not steal office supplies and take them home.”
#116
EDUCATION – “I possess a moderate education but am willing to learn more.”
#117
CAREER – “I have worked with restraints for the past two years.”
#118
BACKGROUND – “28 dog years of experience in sales (four humans).”
#119
ABOUT ME – “My favorite color is Toupe, cos it rhymes with Dope.”
#120
PERSONAL PROFILE – “I do have convictions (drug offenses) which are spent some 30 years ago for when I was 16-18 and have a caution for 4 years ago for criminal damage.”
#121
HOBBIES – “Marital Arts” (Possibly meant martial arts?)
#122
EMAIL ADDRESS – “Batfacedgirl@………..”
#123
KEY SKILLS – “But wait… there’s more. You get all this business knowledge plus a grasp of marketing that is second nature.”
#124
JOB HISTORY – “Promoted to area manger to oversee 37 storefronts.”
#125
NUMBER OF DEPENDENTS – “40.”
#126
COVER LETTER – “I host a superlative proficiency for resolving complex systematic problems. I have pedagogic expertise conducting sales, and I can be quickly utilized as an assiduous, visceral, and proactive problem solver.”
#127
KEY SKILLS – “My qualifications include close attention to detail.”
#128
COVER LETTER – “I’m submitting my CV to spite my lack of C++ and HTML experience.”
#129
ACHIEVEMENTS – “Finished eighth in my class of ten.”
#130
SKILLS – “Written communication = 3 years; verbal communication = 5 years.”
#131
BAD TRAITS – “I am very bad about time and don’t mind admitting it. Having to arrive at a certain hour doesn’t make sense to me. What does make sense is that I do the job. Any company that insists upon rigid time schedules will find me a nightmare.”
#132
EMAIL ADDRESS – “hotsexyluv@…….”
#133
HOBBIES – “Relaxing with family and friends watching action movies.”
Follow Us