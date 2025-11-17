40 People Share Sad Truths That They Had To Accept Despite Them Being Uncomfortable

Life is full of ups and downs. So when Reddit user Unorthodox69 made a post on the platform, asking its users “What’s a sad truth you’ve come to accept?”, many felt like sharing.
Whether we look at the answers about things outside of our control, like other people’s thoughts, opinions, and behaviors, or our own mistakes, they serve as reminders that sometimes, no matter how good our intentions are, it just doesn’t work out.
However, acceptance is genuinely an important first step in getting past uncomfortable situations. So at least they’re not lying to themselves, right?
#1
The next generation is already set up for failure. Good and rational people are no longer having kids. Idiots and bigots are reproducing like anything.
Image source: HumbleHercule, Tyler Nix
#2
Just because someone is family doesn’t mean they have your best interest in heart.
Image source: SuvenPan, Oren Atias
#3
No matter how good you are at your job, you are disposable and replaceable.
Image source: Grantapotomas, Kevin Grieve
#4
You can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped.
Image source: DataPlenty, Baptista Ime James
#5
I can never have another drink of alcohol.
6 years sober
Image source: TrailerParkPrepper, Giorgio Trovato
#6
Social media has destroyed our mental health and society, but it also is Pandora’s Box. There’s no putting this lid back on.
Image source: watch_over_me, Rasheed Kemy
#7
never fall in love with someone twice, the second time you’ll be falling for the memories
Image source: iixClxver, Zarina Iskarova
#8
Hard work does not equal success.
Image source: Sodiac606, Alex Kotliarskyi
#9
You can do everything right and still fail.
Image source: Scribblenerd, jose pena
#10
The narcissists in your family will never give you the apology you deserve.
Image source: NeonPatrick, Austrian National Library
#11
Love isn’t enough to make a relationship work.
Image source: cece_13sunroom, Dimitar Belchev
#12
Very few people in life will ever give a s**t about you.
Image source: newlife220, Anastasia Vityukova
#13
That a few dozen people can destroy us all because they don’t like each other.
Image source: KevinCBanks, Luke Jernejcic
#14
Greed is the underlying cause of a lot of the world’s suffering as it allows people to justify doing horrible things
Image source: Scared_Bookkeeper_69, fikry anshor
#15
The biggest pieces of s**t will usually get away with it.
Image source: alexjaness, Allef Vinicius
#16
Unless I win the lottery, I have no chance of retirement. When im too old to work, I’ll have to choose between homelessness or a dignified exit
Image source: ThisBerserkTextBone, Rene Böhmer
#17
I really can’t buy my old dog much more time. She’s still happy and doing dog stuff, but she’s losing weight and having a hard time getting around. I talked to a mobile vet about end of life planning for her but I really don’t want to accept it. I love my doggo.
Image source: LovesMeSomeRedhead, Chewy
#18
Life is unfair sometimes for no reason
Image source: BrilliantMaybe4086, Annie Spratt
#19
Sometimes you’re the annoying person everyone hates
Image source: Spervea, Mikail Duran
#20
The justice system in the US is absolutely f****d and nobody is looking out for you. If a cop, judge, DA, anyone decides they wanna f**k up your entire life, they can and there’s nothing you can do about it.
Image source: Ranger-K, Fred Moon
#21
You’re never going to be good enough for some people.
On a related note; they’re not worth wasting time or energy on.
Image source: Altrano, Kevin Lee
#22
It doesn’t matter how much you do for someone, they can and will walk out of your life. Let them
Image source: Zestyclose_Cat_1748, Maximilien T’Scharner
#23
That my family did in fact hurt me and it wasn’t my fault.
Image source: pumpkinthighs, Trần Toàn
#24
Gettin older, rusty, no longer able to do things i could when i was younger due to aging
Image source: HexSawRidge, Tiago Muraro
#25
I spent my 20’s on a person who didn’t deserve me. I hate that I can’t get those young years back. Red flags are so fukn real. I’m so mad at myself.
Image source: Ill-Dinner-6532, Nemanja Stevic
#26
You can’t save someone from themselves. People trapped in self-destructive cycles like toxic relationships, substance abuse and criminality are drowning. They will drag you down with them if they can.
Until they are willing to admit that they have a problem, there is precious little you can do.
Image source: Torque2101, Malicki M Beser
#27
Your dreams and ambitions mean nothing without execution.
Image source: Zufa_Cenva, Lucia Macedo
#28
Like a good third of adults are still essentially children in grown up bodies.
Image source: justhanginhere, Nicholas Green
#29
It’s OK to be lonely. But if you are lonely and act like it, it can be one of the most potent social repellents.
Image source: zazzlekdazzle, Muhammad Ruqi Yaddin
#30
My 20s were wasted because I am too scared of making my family disappointed/angry with me. I did what they wanted but now I’m unhappy with my life.
Image source: detective_kiara, https://unsplash.com/photos/rmKkZqnVtk4
#31
You only get one life and this is it. Right now. The one you’re currently living. Good, Bad, Or downright sucky, this is the only life you’re gonna get
Image source: hnygrl412, Artem Maltsev
#32
People don’t love you the same way you love them.
Image source: atatsiak, Artem Bobkov
#33
Friendships are like plants that have to be watered in order to stay alive. Sometimes we forget to water the plant or choose not to :(
Image source: mercuryretrograde93, Brian Lundquist
#34
Love can destroy your life just as much as it can brighten your life. You can go from waking up to the love of your life to waking up to the despair that they’re gone.
Image source: MoistMuffinX, Dương Hữu
#35
Since my brother died, no matter what happiness comes in my life, there will always be a hint of sadness that he’s not here to share it with.
Boom
Image source: AdvantageEmergency94, Toa Heftiba
#36
I’ll most likely never own a house.
Image source: Maxhousen, Cosmic Timetraveler
#37
That I lost about 10 years to Depression and I will never get that time back.
Image source: MightyAno, Vitaliy Rigalovsky
#38
That I’m willing to settle for things rather than hurt anyone’s feelings.
Image source: aggressively_baked, Juan Morales
#39
I will always have mental health problems considering I have a lifelong disorder that have been present since my first memories. However, there is still a chance I can survive through adulthood and live a decent life with them if things go right. I have been in therapy for many years and things are still shaky in regards to whether those two things will be possible, but without therapy I wouldn’t be here to write this comment.
Image source: avopasia, Kelly Sikkema
#40
The impact the pandemic had on my kids’ education is permanent. There’s no fixing it.
Image source: The_Real_Scrotus, Thomas Park
