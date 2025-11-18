30 Delulu Women That Think They Deserve The World But Actually Need A Reality Check (New Pics)

For some people, picking fights is a favored pastime. They might also enjoy making their partner’s life needlessly difficult or show signs of feeling superior to everyone else. While that is likely not the kind of person you would want to be friends or, perish the thought, romantic partners with, chances are you have encountered someone like that yourself.

People on today’s list sure have, and they decided to make their interactions public. They shared the text messages they exchanged with the so-called “nice girls” on a subreddit dedicated to exactly that, showing that for some people, being nice is nothing but an act. Scroll down to find netizens’ cases of dealing with “nice girls” in the wild, and see for yourself just how troublesome it can get.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an assistant professor of health communication at the University of Connecticut, Dr. Elizabeth Hintz, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions on “nice girls”.

#1 But Why? Smh Entitled Queens LOL

Image source: stavythowers

#2 What I Love About This TikTok Generation Is Them Publishing Their Worst Deeds With Full Hd Selfie, So The Rest Of The World Can Stay Away LOL

Image source: ShakilyAnnual

#3 I’ve Never Liked You But I Object!!

Image source: VirtualHeartDream

#4 We Arent Dating

Image source: bloopschnoop22

#5 Gotta Spice Up The Relation Somehow

Image source: throwthisaway7789654

#6 Didn’t Wake Her Up

Image source: Exotic_Cheek_1072

#7 I Am A Beautiful Girl

Image source: VirtuallLoveGF

#8 High-School Ex Coming In With The Most Childish Dm In Human History

Image source: Spoodermansb

#9 She Matched With My Brother A While Back

Image source: guiltyaccountzaf

#10 Does This Go Here?

Image source: king_rootin_tootin

#11 My Very Nice Ex A Month After Our Break Up

Image source: YakuItLover

#12 Holy Shit. 5 Minutes Into The Conversation

Image source: SamTheDudeBCS

#13 The Sad Thing Is, I Thought She Was Nice

Image source: Laraboobearr

#14 Nicegirl Wants To Be Respected But Doesn’t Know How To Speak Respectfully

Image source: MischieviousLiion

#15 Tall Girl Is Extremely Salty

Image source: VirtualRomanceGF

#16 She Berated Me After We Broke Up So I Told Her I Was Done

Image source: Full-Win3262

#17 Nice Girl’s Double Standards At Its Best

Image source: NorthGameGod

#18 Self Proclaimed Nice Girl

Image source: ThrowRA23940294

#19 Nice Girls Deserve Free Money When You Meet Them Online Apparently

Image source: Resident-Hill

#20 Went On A Decent First Date With A Girl. Woke Up To A List Of Demands

Image source: _ImperialCereal_

#21 Ex Who Stole My Phone Is Texting My Friend Because I Blocked Her On Everything

Image source: rumpk

#22 12 Years Ago, My Ex Wanted To Go Out With A Bang

Image source: Significant_Hyena942

#23 I Think I Found One In The Wild

Image source: RadRandy7

#24 Women Can Be Incels Too

Image source: LordFluffyNubs

#25 After Only Texting Her For A Few Hours The Previous Night

Image source: GtSaysWhat

#26 Still In Awe Of This Conversation I Had With My Girlfriend At The Time Who’s In Med School Trying To Guilt Trip Me Into Paying For Her Medical Licensing Exam Fees

Image source: jayykm

#27 This Girl Comes Into My Life Every Few Months, No Matter What I’m Always In The Wrong

Image source: Repulsive_Signal8812

#28 Date Asked Me To Pay For Her Uber At The End Of Night

Image source: Low-Professor2135

#29 Told Her I Was Tired…

Image source: ItsNoaster

#30 Feels Like She’s Saying “Give Me Money”

Image source: stonedmariguana

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
