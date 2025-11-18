Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Obscure Old-School Actor Or Actress Who Played The ‘Bad Guy’ And Completely Nailed It? (Closed)

I have two favorite incredible actresses who everyone hated but didn’t get much notoriety, yet played their roles so well:Mrs. Olsen on Little House on the Prairie (Katherine ‘Scottie’ MacGregor)Mrs. Drysdale on The Beverly Hillbillies (Harriet McGibben)Honorable mention: Bruce Dern
#1
1989 movie called Shocker. Mitch pileggi plays the bad guy. He was also in the x files. The movie shocker is pretty bad as in b rated movie but so bad its fun. Perfect viewing for 2 am
#2
Malcolm McDowell does some great bad guys. I know it’s is a famous movie, a cult-classic and a masterpiece. But I still say his performance as Alex in “A Clockwork Orange”. The original book btw has a completely different ending.
#3
Every character Klaus Kinski ever played…. the guy just does evil so well…
#4
Bill McKinney (Deliverance, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Rambo). The man can funnel evil and still keep a bland expression.
#5
Not obscure, but Robin Williams as the bad guy in One Hour Photo was a huge surprise to me.
