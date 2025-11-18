Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Obscure Old-School Actor Or Actress Who Played The ‘Bad Guy’ And Completely Nailed It? (Closed)

by

I have two favorite incredible actresses who everyone hated but didn’t get much notoriety, yet played their roles so well:Mrs. Olsen on Little House on the Prairie (Katherine ‘Scottie’ MacGregor)Mrs. Drysdale on The Beverly Hillbillies (Harriet McGibben)Honorable mention: Bruce Dern

#1

1989 movie called Shocker. Mitch pileggi plays the bad guy. He was also in the x files. The movie shocker is pretty bad as in b rated movie but so bad its fun. Perfect viewing for 2 am

#2

Malcolm McDowell does some great bad guys. I know it’s is a famous movie, a cult-classic and a masterpiece. But I still say his performance as Alex in “A Clockwork Orange”. The original book btw has a completely different ending.

#3

Every character Klaus Kinski ever played…. the guy just does evil so well…

#4

Bill McKinney (Deliverance, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Rambo). The man can funnel evil and still keep a bland expression.

#5

Not obscure, but Robin Williams as the bad guy in One Hour Photo was a huge surprise to me.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Hilarious Boyfriends And Husbands Who Make Sure That Their Relationships Are Never Boring (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Times People Experienced Pareidolia In The Most Unexpected Places
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Neighbors Didn’t Give A Damn About My Sick Dad So I Didn’t Give A Damn About Their Renovation”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Former DEA Agent Explains How Long it Would Take to Catch Walter White
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2021
I Create Comics About My Dog That Most Dog Owners Will Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
LEGO Is Making 13,500 Visors A Day For Medical Workers In Coronavirus Frontline
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.