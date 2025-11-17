I Created Unusual Transformations Of Celebrities Into Bodybuilders With A Touch Of AI And Photoshop (19 Pics)

In a world obsessed with the perfect body, a series of 19 images has emerged, created by Artificial Intelligence and a touch of Photoshop, transforming celebrities into unexpected bodybuilders. This peculiar fusion of modern technology and contemporary obsession with the perfect physique has gifted us with a hilarious vision of what would happen if famous people decided to swap red carpets for dumbbells.

Will Smith, once an icon of elegance, now showcases muscles that rival his successful career. Adele, renowned for her powerful voice, surprises by revealing a toned silhouette.

Who needs red carpets when you can have a gym at your disposal?

More info: Instagram | alexandresperez.com | Facebook

#1 Donald Trump

#2 Will Smith

#3 Peter Dinklage

#4 Kim Jong-Un

#5 Adele

#6 Danny Devito

#7 Dalai Lama

#8 Messi

#9 Mr. Bean

#10 Ozzy Osbourne

#11 Tom Cruise

#12 Margot Robbie

#13 Bill Gates

#14 Elon Musk

#15 Beyonce

#16 Mark Zuckerberg

#17 Viola Davis

#18 Pope Francis

#19 Julia Roberts

