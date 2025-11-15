Hey Pandas, Let Your Feelings Out And I Will Try To Help (Closed)

Letting it out feels good.
#1
Honestly I’m done letting my feelings out. It for some reason makes it worse. Like even with my therapist I only feel worse after talking about it ;—;
#2
Here is one thing you should know about me: I hold grudges for a long long time and it’s hard for me to forgive and forget. It is VERY unfortunate for my enemies because I have a very good memory. I remember everything they ever did to me, everything they said to bake me feel bad. MAYBE ONE OF THEM IS READING THIS? Hey dummies, remember the girl you shoved into a trash can at school? Remember that girl you butter in line and said “I’m older than you!” when I objected? Remember the girl you nicknamed Coronavirus because I was Chinese? Seriously it makes me so mad. Sorry this was so long.
#3
My parents always think I’m lying when I’m not then they have the verve to say “if you were telling the truth why would I think your lying” why don’t you answer that fkn question!!!
#4
I’ve got a rough patch recently and I’m just stuck in a gloom.
I just put a fake smile on, but it hurts inside.
I don’t know what to do.
I feel like I just want to cry, but I can’t.
#5
Why can’t all the fictional characters I have crushes on be real
#6
I was diagnosed with PTSD a while back and the other day I told my friend about it and they made fun of me :/
I have it due to a massive stress incident where my younger brother made a bunch of boys angry at him and they all took it out on me because I’m older. According to my friend it “wasn’t a true reason to be traumatized there are always people who have it worse” and now idk how to feel. I feel selfish for something I can’t even control…
#7
This rant might be really long because when I actually talk about stuff, it all comes out, so sorry.
All I can do lately is sit on my bed and cry and talk to my friends on boredpanda. Tomorrow i have to turn my school computer in so I will be without boredpanda for 3 frickin months which is going to be so hard because the only friends i have rn are online friends.
My body won’t let me sleep. I have to overthink all freaking night. And then I’m emotional and cranky the whole day.
I can’t eat, my body tells me I’m fat, even though everybody tells me I’m not. I can’t look good in any clothes I wear. I haven’t eaten in two days because I. CAN’T. EAT. Even thinking about food makes me want to throw up. And when I do eat, I actually throw up.
Panic attacks nearly every night. At least 4 times a week. Telling myself I’m not good enough, i’m going to fail school because i probably did so horribly on that final presentation. everybody hates me. I’d be better off dead
Won’t be able to talk to anyone over the summer. My girlfriend won’t have her email because the schools deleting it because she’s going to a different school district next year. She won’t have any way to get on her home email until september or so. the friends who i have the phone numbers of are ignoring me.
I can’t figure out my f**king gender and it’s stressing me out so badly, I need a label. Labels make me feel secure in myself. I’m starting to think there might not BE a label which would really suck.
I can’t tell anybody because they’ll dismiss it, say I’m overreacting or there are people who have it worse than me or I need to chill out. I’m trying to chill out, I really am, I don’t know HOW. I just want all of this to go away.
Follow Us