“Top 1%”: Biohacker Bryan Johnson Makes Bold Comment About Girlfriend’s Private Parts

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has sparked controversy and debate after sharing explicit details about his girlfriend’s intimate health online, prompting widespread public reaction.
On April 30, the 48-year-old posted on X about his girlfriend’s vaginal microbiome report, claiming it ranked in the “top 1%,” and the post quickly gained more than 21 million views.
“Dude charts his wife’s p**sy instead of the stock market,” one person wrote, while another simply added, “You’re weird.”
Bryan Johnson shared his girlfriend’s vaginal microbiome report in detail, highlighting her high ranking
Image credits: Bryan Johnson/Instagram
The ordeal began on April 30 when Johnson posted an unusual message to his followers: “Just gave Kate oral s*x. Goodnight, everyone.” Minutes later, he followed up with her vaginal microbiome report.
Minutes later, he followed it up by sharing his girlfriend Kate Tolo’s vaginal microbiome report, calling it a “100/100 score” and placing it in the “top 1% of all vaginas.”
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He explained the results in detail, stating, “Her sample is dominated by the single most protective bacterial species a v*gina can host (Lactobacillus crispatus).”
Johnson said that only 25-30% of women worldwide are L. crispatus-dominant, and Kate’s level was 98.7%.
According to him, the report showed no presence of harmful bacteria or infections. He listed that the lab found “no Gardnerella, candida, STIs, opportunistic pathogens, aerobic vaginitis markers, etc.”
Image credits: Kate Tolo/Instagram
He also linked these results to several health benefits, including reduced risks of UTIs, yeast infections, HPV persistence, HSV-2, HIV acquisition, and improved IVF outcomes.
“A vaginal microbiome is downstream of everything: sleep, glucose control, stress, gut health, s*xual health, immune function, what you eat, and what you put in it,” he concluded.
Following Johnson’s post, his girlfriend also addressed the intimate information later that day
Image credits: Bryan Johnson/Youtube
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Kate Tolo acknowledged the unusual nature of the post.
“This seems unhinged,” she wrote, before adding that the topic itself deserves more awareness.
“Oral s*x carries genuine risks. HSV-1 (oral herpes) can be transmitted to the g*nitals and vice versa,” she explained.
She added that HPV via oral s*x is now a top cause of certain cancers and said, “Bacteria in saliva can disrupt the vaginal microbiome.”
Image credits: Kate Tolo/Instagram
She ended her response by saying, “I’m grateful I have a partner who takes my health, his health, and our collective health seriously.”
As soon as the post went online, detractors harshly criticized it.
Some users mocked the detailed post. “Are we vaginamaxxing now?” and “First in my bloodline to read vaginal microbiome report.”
Image credits: bryan_johnson/X
Others doubted the claims; one user asked, “Conducted any peer review on this?”
Meanwhile, some were harsher. “Bro really psyoped his gf into doing an STI test,” one added.
This isn’t the first time Johnson has shared intimate health details online
Image credits: bryan_johnson
Johnson is known for broadcasting extreme details about his personal health online, frequently generating attention and criticism.
In March 2025, he spoke about using pe*is Botox and shockwave therapy to improve his s*xual health.
According to him, the goal was to increase nighttime erections, which he described as an important health marker.
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Image credits: Bryan Johnson/Youtube
“We set out to increase my nighttime erections. NTEs are a strong biomarker of cardiovascular, psychological, and s*xual health,” he said.
He said treatment included Botox injections, a muscle relaxant, and shockwave therapy, which uses acoustic waves to create “micro-injuries” for tissue repair.
Johnson described the treatment as painful, rating it “7/10,” and “9/10 at the tip,” but said the results were worth it.
Image credits: Kate Tolo/Instagram
After three months, he claimed his nighttime erections improved by 34%, increasing from around two hours to nearly three hours.
“Men, if you’re not performing how you’d like, there are many paths to improvement. There’s no shame in this,” he added.
“The fact she agreed to it is crazy,” wrote one user
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