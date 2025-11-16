Hey Pandas, Who Is Working Their Dream Job Right Now? (Closed)

What do you do? Is it a career you aspired to have growing up? Is it because your manager/colleagues are incredibly supportive? Or is it due to great pay/benefits?
Retirement – after 47 years as a nurse, retirement is perfect.
I’m a digital illustrator and graphic designer (which is amazing because I get paid for drawing!) Woking for a company who values my work and allows me to choose my own working hours as long as I hand the work by the specified deadline. So I work when I feel like (unless I have a very heavy workload which occurs once or twice a month tops) and got loads of spare for my hobbies 💚✨
Plus, they pay very fair wages to everyone 😁
Ever since I was a little girl, all I wanted to be was a homemaker and mother.
I lived my dream till my youngest went into 4th grade, then I worked for the school. I loved having the same schedule and summers off.
Not everyone can say they lived their dream. I’m extremely blessed.
I always admired my uncle and grand father when they welded. The ability to join two pieces of metal together was just amazing to little me. I finally got my grandfather to teach me to weld (that’s a story in itself). I always wanted to be a welder but it was hard to find an entry level welding position. I drifted through life for a while. I worked a lot of farm job, did sales for a bit. Was a bartender for a bit. But I got a lucky break at a temp job of all places. I was temporary general laborer. My supervisor seen that I had welding experience and encouraged me to apply for a open fabrication position. That was my lucky break. 11 years later I’m running my area with one person above me. I got certified for welding stainless and titanium. Ended up getting a bachelor’s degree in welding as I went . I get to design lift fixtures and make critical lift fixtures. The pay could be better. I turn down job offers at other companies at higher pay because I love my job. I love the challenges. I’m finally doing the job that I dreamed of as a kid. I have an amazing boss. I have a decent crew under me.
I wouldn’t necessarily say I am working my dream job, but I do enjoy my job, although not the company I work for anymore.
I am the accounts payable coordinator for a small-medium medical practice in my area. Basically, I make sure our lights stay on. I pay all of our vendors for the supplies we order and the lawn service, internet, water, etc. When I first started, we were a more local practice and only had 7 locations and I was handling everything for all of those locations. Then we gradually started to expand and we purchased a few other smaller practices. Then we got purchased by an even larger company in a different state and now everything sucks.
So, while I enjoy the job itself, I don’t care for the changes that have occurred and what has gone down internally, so I am looking for something else.
I just interviewed at another company yesterday and it went really well, so I am hoping I get it 😁
You know who’s working their dream job? That goddamn rat
I have always loved to read and to write. I am a librarian so I am surrounded by books. I have a degree in creative writing. Sounds to me like I nailed it!
I never had a dream job in mind while growing up. Nor was I prepared for anything after high school graduation. I always knew that I wanted to be a sah mom though. I bounced around for five years after graduation and then went to college where I met my future husband. We married and had three sons but times were tight so I had to continue working outside the home at a career that I fell into and enjoyed. When my oldest was 10 I was finally able to stay home full time.
