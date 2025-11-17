“Female Rage”: 30 Films That Accurately Portray A Woman’s Anger

While there is a lot of media with female characters and even protagonists, the ratio of male to female character ratio in literature is roughly 4:1. So it’s not surprising that people would have to actively seek out media that specifically features women.
An internet user wanted to hear from other women what films they thought best depicted genuine “female rage” and netizens delivered. Revenge, rage, and frustration are all featured in people’s suggestions, so be sure to upvote your favorite examples as you scroll through and comment your own ideas below.
#1
Hidden figures – scene when he asks why it took so long to go to the bathrooms and back.
Image source: LorraineC94, Hidden Figures
#2
I’m gonna have to go with Ripley from the Aliens movies. She’s a calm, cool and collected competent female professional with a perfect amount of righteous indignation at the inhumane callousness of her corporate handlers and that epic “get away from her you b***h!” mama bear instinct that will always stand out to me.
Image source: Moon_Gurl22, Alien
#3
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Image source: dinomiteous, Merrick Morton
#4
Thelma and Louise!
Susan Sarandon & Gina Davis were amazing in the movie & perfectly cast.
Image source: Every_Vanilla_3778, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc
#5
The Menu
I saw in an interview with Anya Taylor Joy that (spoiler) the moment her character Margot finds out that Tyler brought her to the island knowing it will end in their deaths, the script said she would just sit there silently crying, but instead she was like “yeah nah, no woman would ever react like that, especially to finding out she was about to die” and instead had Margot slap and claw the bejeezus out of Tyler, as she should. I love her for that, and loved Margot overall.
Image source: ThrowRARAw, Eric Zachanowich
#6
The Help
Image source: dancing_kween78, Dale Robinette
#7
First Wives Club, especially Diane Keaton’s character, who tried so hard to be supportive and kind and kept getting shat on by life. Her blow ups were particularly well deserved.
Image source: princessawesomepants, Paramount Pictures
#8
The girl with the dragon tattoo (swedish and american)
Image source: Affectionate_Bid4704, Baldur Bragason
#9
Steel Magnolias
Image source: throw_away5430, Steel Magnolias
#10
‘Girl, Interrupted’ was probably the first movie I saw that portrayed female rage and mental illness in a sympathetic light. It really stuck with me
Image source: _catsimp, Columbia Pictures
#11
Promising young woman.
Image source: covert_wooper, Promising Young Woman
#12
The Dressmaker is an excellent, gorgeous film and depicts female anger and vengeance.
Image source: Migraine_Megan, Ben King
#13
Hunger games
Image source: Dolphin_Moon, The Hunger Games
#14
There are some moments / speeches from Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) in Black Panther 2 which are incredible, although rage mixed with anguish
Image source: ladysnaxalot, Annette Brown
#15
Midsommar, I feel like that one definitely shows how a lot of the times it is a slow burn thing and it doesn’t always start off as anger, but sadness and a feeling of betrayal
Image source: oriella_me, Midsommar
#16
G.I Jane, when she finally tells them……… *Suck my d**k!*
Image source: Granny_knows_best, G.I. Jane
#17
Monster
Image source: Han_Solo077, Newmarket Films
#18
Angela Basset- Waiting to Exhale.
Image source: LeMeowLePurrr, Waiting to Exhale
#19
Gone Girl. Specifically the “cool girl” monologue.
Image source: shymilkshakes, Gone Girl
#20
Clem in Eternal Sunshine. So much rage & anger & resentment in such a realistic way.
Image source: voiceinheadphone, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
#21
Mr Hollands Opus, the scene where his wife has a breakdown for not being able to communicate with her son.
Image source: Bambers12, Buena Vista Pictures
#22
Not quite rage per say, but the scene in Princess Kaguya (Ghibli film) after a man dies in pursuit of her hand in marriage, she breaks everything around her and runs back to her hometown as a streak of destruction across the countryside. The film is animated and this scene is drawn with mostly strokes of thick black charcoal and really shows the raw emotion of anger, sorrow, and frustration. The whole scene felt like a very realistic reaction as well as accurate portrayal of the anger inside of women.
Image source: cryselephantine, Hatake Jimusho
#23
I like Florence Pugh’s monologue as Amy in Little Women to Teddy about being a woman in that time. I thought that was excellently done. The whole film isn’t about that. But that scene was A+
Image source: thememorist, Wilson Webb
#24
Set it off
Image source: NoFox1391, D Stevens
#25
couldn’t choose just one, so:
gone girl
the virgin suicides
pearl and x
midsommar
raw
the vvitch
black swan
possession
heavenly creatures
i’m obsessed with feminine rage, and i have sooo many book recs about it as well!
Image source: eperszezon, Fox Searchlight Pictures
#26
Hereditary
Image source: bingobr0nson, Hereditary
#27
Obligatory not a film but the first series of Killing Eve. Particularly Sandra Oh’s character.
Image source: Pepys-a-Doodlebugs
#28
I like “The Break Up.” Jennifer Anniston’s character did a great job of illustrating how women can get frustrated in a relationship even when they like the guy.
Image source: dont-forget-to-smile, The Break-Up
#29
I think Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster both portray anger/rage very well in Carnage. That pent up anger and resentment finally forcing its way out is something that I think a lot of us can relate to.
Image source: leedzah
#30
Ladybird
Image source: _xiaomints, Lady Bird
