Hey Pandas, Who Is The Greatest Movie Villain Of All Time? (Closed)

A hero is only as good as their villain. But who is the best?
#1
I personally like Ysma ( if thats how you spell it ) and Kronk :D
#2
Loki? I mean he’s not really a villain he’s like an anti-hero, but yea LOkI. I love Loki
#3
Dr Facilier, best villain song (in my opinion)
#4
Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight. He was everything The Joker should be. Aside from maybe Mark Hamill, I don’t anyone will ever top Heath Ledger’s performance. May he rest in peace.
#5
Thanos baby. “I am inevitable” ):D
#6
hehehehe I thought Voldemort was a good villian bc he was like a teenage girl. (He was obsessed with a teenage boy etc) He was so weird but I loved him so much XD
#7
Joker, general grievous, and lastly (not a movie villain, but), Durge. (Serious Star Wars fans will know who I am talking about)
#8
More an antihero, but MEGAMIND!
#9
Probably Grindelwald from Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them. Of course J. K. Rowling is very very contreversial, we are going to ignore that and just realize how manipulative and just Iconic Grindelwald was. Also the Joker is my favorite. But also Cat woman makes my brain go brrrrr. One last thing I had such a big thing for catwomen even when I was little, I would literally tell everyone she was my “favorite superhero” I was dumby dumb.
Follow Us