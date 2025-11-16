7 New Hilariously Adorable Comics From The Internet’s Most Loved Cat And Dog Duo To Instantly Make Your Day

by

The talented comics creator Ben Hed never ceases to surprise his fans with the internet’s beloved Pixie and Brutus stories. His comics follow the adventures of the unlikely duo – an energetic kitty and a retired military dog you wouldn’t want to cross paths with.

Ben’s Instagram account “Pet Foolery” has an impressive audience of 2.5M followers who come in for a daily boost of positivity. Below we wrapped up a new batch of Pixie and Brutus’ most recent shenanigans, so pull your seat closer.

You can find more Pet Foolery comics in our previous features here, here, here.

More Info: Instagram | Patreon

1.

While it wasn’t originally supposed to be turned into a series, Ben’s Pet Foolery Instagram page amassed a whopping audience of 2.5 million followers. Today, Pixie and Brutus need no introduction with almost a cult following, which means Ben has to keep up with his comics and their audience constantly.

But creating new and exciting ideas for his continuous comic series isn’t easy. “With animal comics about recurring characters and a continuing story (i.e Pixie and Brutus), I find it’s getting harder and harder to come up with new ideas and jokes,” Ben previously told Bored Panda.

2.

Recently, Ben has been rethinking his content from a broader perspective. “I’ve really been trying to branch out lately, not just in the format of my comics like with the Kickstarter campaign I’m currently working on, but also in what kind of content I create.”

That’s not to say that Pixie and Brutus are going anywhere soon. “I will always love making family-friendly comics,” Ben assured his fans in our earlier interview. However, he added that “it can be very limiting to keep things PG all the time. I have ideas for more serious, less tame stories that I really want to explore in the near future.”

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

