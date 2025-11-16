Hey Pandas, Who Is Someone You Would Like To Thank? (Closed)

Everyone has someone who they think has gone above and beyond. This is the chance to personally thank them for everything they have done.
#1
I wanna thank everybody here that likes me. Double thanks to Madally, May, Aubree, Bee, Pineapple, and a few others I might be forgetting for helping me get through, and still helping me get through, my hardest time.
#2
i wanna thank bee for everything they’ve done for me
#3
i want to thank pineapple for everything he’s done for me i am so grateful for him
#4
A friend of mine who’s been there for all of my anxiety and panic attacks. He’s talked me through stuff that could have otherwise ended really badly, and he’s generally just really helped me be mentally healthy. He’s like my favourite person
#5
Shout out to everyone on this site (except for a couple of transphobic trolls) for being very nice and kid and giving lots of helpful advice. Y’all are awesome and I love this community where I barely have to hide myself. Also, shout out to all the 37 trillion cells in my body! They’re the very reason I’m here and they’ve never complained about all the work and they’ve done everything to keep me alive. Keep working little guys
#6
My sisters. Always.
Ya’ll are my best friends forever and I am so grateful for everything. Even the arguments.
You make me laugh so much.
#7
There are so many amazing and kind Pandas here, and I would like to thank all of the Pandas I am following(yes, that is a lot, over 500), and a special thanks to the ones who follow me back(you know who you are). Shoutouts to Amy(Your comments always make me smile), Irishgoatgirl(One of the first people to follow me, and you have never said a mean thing to someone on here that was undeserved), Freakingbee(Ever since I first saw your comments, I knew I wanted to be at least an acquaintance of yours), Pineapple(You always make me laugh), DustTea(Seriously, you are so funny and sweet), Maeve Hamilton(I think you are so so kind and will miss you over the summer), Madally(You are honestly so wholesome and sweet), and Naenae(You are the best mix of hilarious and kind, keep being you). If I forget anyone, I will comment down below.
If you are reading this, have an amazing day 😁
#8
My mother for abandoning us. She is a emotionally abusive ashore who deserves hell
#9
All my fave pandas. Blue Mouse for all the ships, Pineapple for making me laugh, Bee for being positive, and DP for always coming back! Wait… isn’t that Purple Guy’s line?
