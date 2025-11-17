Young People Are Starting To Say “OK, Millennial” And Here Are 30 Examples

“Okay, Boomer.” If you haven’t heard the catch-all put-down millennials and Gen Z use to condescendingly burn baby boomers who made their lives much worse – we don’t know where you’ve been. It got so out of hand at one point that many employers were afraid that it might disrupt the work environment.
Never mind, then, because in a natural course of events, with the youngest millennial being in their late 20s, Gen Z is already plotting how the meme will be passed on to the avocado toast generation. “It’s the year 2050 and the term ‘ok, millennial’ is trending. What are the reasons the young generation is using it?” one user pondered in the Ask Reddit community. From vintage cartoon jokes to early Internet days, it’s pretty clear that millennials should start warming up to the idea that redemption day is coming.
#1
The kids of 2050 think grandpa is crazy.. talking about fantastical things like “winter”, “fast food” & “electricity”.
#2
*Some big catastrophic event happens*
Millennials: Meh, The Simpsons predicted it 40 years ago.
Younger Gen: Okay, Millennial.
#3
I feel like my generation is going to be very against AI rights and AI civil rights will be the issue of the future. I could easily see older versions of my generation being like “No, you can’t marry that AI, marriage is between two people, robots are not people, an if else if statement can’t love you!”
“ok millennial”
#4
When whatever smart phones become are implanted in our eyes our generation will be like “I just like the feel of a real phone, you know?”
#5
“I remember the good old days when we used keyboard and mouse or a controller. Kids these days can’t live a day without using brainwave controls”
#6
Post apocalyptic earth 2050:
Group huddling in an abandoned Wal-Mart Housing Complex in San Fernando Valley.
JayZeeth, group leader, Generation Xx5 Man 20: “We must smash as many cockroaches as possible, gather them, everyone put them into this straining mechanism and we can all have a table spoon of protein to get through the day..
Tomorrow, we set out by foot to meet the others at the beach to sift through the sludge in a refurbished boat, there’s 6 miles of sludge before we reach actual ocean water. some will die, but the voyage may take us somewhere with cleaner water, and less flesh eating google +++++ users.”
Paul, Millennial Man, 75: “When I was your age, I would press a button on my iPhone and get condoms, weed, whiskey and a pizza delivered to me in 20 minutes! Those days were lit af fam.”
JayZeeth, group leader, Generation Xx5 Man 20: “Okay, Millennial.”
Paul dies from dysentery the next day 1 mile into the voyage.
#7
“We did everything we could to stop the Climate Collapse”
“OK Millennial”
#8
“Back in my day a townhouse cost $600k and a college degree only earned you $12/hour. And everyone made fun of us saying that we were lazy and emotionally fragile but it was the boomers’ fault!!”
“Ok, millenial…”
#9
Today: F*****g Boomers with their houses they afforded with a janitor job.
2050: F*****g Millennials all inheriting their houses from their grandparents.
#10
When millennials are like 70 and are still whining about boomers and why everything’s their fault.
“Ok millennial”
#11
You think we’re going to wait for 2050 to start saying that? Okay millennial.
#12
Grandpa is giving them the old “You call that dancing? This is dancing!” followed by breaking his hip while trying to floss.
#13
Back in my day, humans used to actually drive cars. There were so many accidents.’ It’s wild and crazy to think of a 2010 Ford Focus being seen as a classic car…
#14
They won’t stop making edgy s*icide jokes.
“Grandma, my pet fish died”
“god I wish that was me”
“……”
#15
“I just think that brain chips have ruined what it means to be a kid. No one’s texted each other in years, no one even looks at what their friends are posting. They just spend all their time in the “digi-space”, pretending to be in the same room with each other! Ridiculous.”
“Ok millennial.”
#16
It will probably be us telling them every new technological advance is just a new way for the government and companies to spy on them. Even if the laws change and you do have more privacy, I feel like our generation will always be suspicious.
#17
They do not realize that in the days before the invention of the hypnopillow, it was possible to NOT get a perfect night’s sleep every time.
And I will burn the city to CINDERS before I allow my daughter to marry Conceptual Identity Matrix 69-T as her 2nd co-wife. ESOTERIC CONSTRUCTS ARE NOT PEOPLE.
#18
Using reaction gifs for everything.
#19
All that generation wants to do is marry their sex robots and it’s disgusting!
#20
Ugh, for the last time gramps, no, i don’t want to see your “iPhone”.
#21
Us having to explain that we got up for school 5am and would have to wait in the cold for a sh**ty bus.
#22
Liberals today will be the conservatives of tomorrow.
#23
Millennials, while solemnly swearing that they are not going to repeat the mistakes of Boomers and Gen X, they will make them anyway.
Millennials will always complain about the games they play, just like they did with Minecraft and do with Fortnite even this early.
Millennials will complain about them for using VR/AR goggles all the time.
Millennials will think it’s not fair for everyone to get Universal Basic Income after the automation revolution since they had to go to college yet they still hardly got any job.
Millennials will look down on the next generation because they can’t hand write since pencils and pens ale long obsolete.
#24
Milennials will boast about fighting a revolution against the “Baby Boomers” which reference would have no relevance to future generations which will blame millennials for all inflation, debt, and global warming.
#25
Saying back in my day, us kids had a childhood without google, we’d use encyclopedias.
#26
We will still be meme addicted but will be still using the memes that should have been lost and forgotten.
“Tide comes in, tide goes out, you can’t explain that!”
“You thought this meme was dead? NOOOOPE CHUCK TESTA!!!”
No one will get it and everyone will be rolling their eyes at us.
#27
Our version of “boomer hates his wife” cartoons will be “millennial wants to die” memes.
#28
Polluting. We think we’re doing well, but there’s still heaps of habits that have to be improved and I expect future generations will resent us for being backwards. “Why can’t we get oranges in the dead of winter anymore? Stupid youngsters f*cking up my healthy balanced diet.”
“… Ok millenial.”
#29
It became unethical to harm insects. Animal rights activists protesting against killing cockroaches and mosquitos. Those who disagree (us) get called animal abusers, but we’re too old for this s**t and at that point just kinda waiting for life to end realizing that something similar will happen to them as well when they’re old.
#30
I imagine its only.a matter of time before body modification (via advanced prosthetics / implants / etc) and / or widespread use of genetic modification. Undoubtedly, many members of the millenial generation will see this as unnatural and will probably oppose it.
#31
My fear is that we will have failed to keep the planet hospitable and reverse the effects of mass debt/poverty. That the mistakes of our previous generations will be repeated.
