Hey Pandas, Which TV Show Brings Back Memories Of Better Times For You?

Last night, I decided that I was going to let myself have a break for once. Instead of doing all the daily chores that I do until I go to bed, I sat down and turned on Cowboy Bebop. As the theme song came on, I felt a smile and a tear grow simultaneously, because it reminded me of being a young panda in my grandparents’ living room late on a Saturday night. I’ve seen many posts about food that brings back memories, but have never seen one about shows. So, what’s yours?
#1
‘Star Trek’. Back when it wasn’t necessary to add ‘The Original Series’. Also ‘Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color’. I was young, and very much appreciated the variety and the nature documentaries. Not to mention all of the wonderful Gerry Anderson ‘Supermarionation’ shows.
#2
Star Trek TNG
#3
Early-mid-60’s shows: Lost in Space, Mr. Ed, My Favorite Martian, Sky King, Astro Boy, Mighty Mouse, Flipper, Honey West, The Man from UNCLE. Some of these I have never seen syndicated anywhere.
#4
Thunderbirds….. loved that show!!! Also, astroboy, Kimba the white lion and the addams family….
#5
Foster’s home for Imaginary Friends.
‘Nuff said
#6
Mork & Mindy
#7
“My So-Called Life” for a time when life seemed so full of possibilities.
“Treasure Hunt” (with Anneka). Mom liked watching it for the clues and locations, I liked the helicopters and the ariel photography.
#8
Star wars. a pretty old version of it, I watched it with my dad before he committed s****e
#9
In U.K.
Only fools and horses
Open all hours
Minder (Arthur Daley)
All , very British humour, well written and multiple situations that are taken from real life and shows the humour in them.
Comedy writing at its best.
#10
Dungeons and Dragons.
Galaxy Rangers.
Transformers.
Alf.
The Wizard.
MacGyver.
The A team.
I believe all these are from the 80’s.
#11
New series of Great British Bake-Off started a couple of weeks ago. It was something we would always watch together and comment on – if one of us was out we’d make sure to keep it and watch it together when convenient.
So I’m struggling a bit, watching it just leaves me hanging with no-one to talk to, yet another thing that makes me aware of how much I miss her and how poorly I’m coping without her.
#12
King of the Hill! Having good neighbors, kids getting together to do whatever just for fun.
#13
Freaks ‘n Geeks
90210
#14
Tuesday night line-up: Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley, and Three’s Company. My sister and I loved these shows when we were kids!
#15
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
#16
Vision On. A show produced with deaf children in mind, which was so bloody fantastic that hearing children watched it avidly and didn’t even realise.
#17
Law & Order and Law & Order SVU (up until about 2010.) It’s hard to believe the world has changed so much since the 1990s and early 2000s.
