Hey Pandas, Which TV Show Brings Back Memories Of Better Times For You?

Last night, I decided that I was going to let myself have a break for once. Instead of doing all the daily chores that I do until I go to bed, I sat down and turned on Cowboy Bebop. As the theme song came on, I felt a smile and a tear grow simultaneously, because it reminded me of being a young panda in my grandparents’ living room late on a Saturday night. I’ve seen many posts about food that brings back memories, but have never seen one about shows. So, what’s yours?

#1

‘Star Trek’. Back when it wasn’t necessary to add ‘The Original Series’. Also ‘Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color’. I was young, and very much appreciated the variety and the nature documentaries. Not to mention all of the wonderful Gerry Anderson ‘Supermarionation’ shows.

#2

Star Trek TNG

#3

Early-mid-60’s shows: Lost in Space, Mr. Ed, My Favorite Martian, Sky King, Astro Boy, Mighty Mouse, Flipper, Honey West, The Man from UNCLE. Some of these I have never seen syndicated anywhere.

#4

Thunderbirds….. loved that show!!! Also, astroboy, Kimba the white lion and the addams family….

#5

Foster’s home for Imaginary Friends.

‘Nuff said

#6

Mork & Mindy

#7

“My So-Called Life” for a time when life seemed so full of possibilities.

“Treasure Hunt” (with Anneka). Mom liked watching it for the clues and locations, I liked the helicopters and the ariel photography.

#8

Star wars. a pretty old version of it, I watched it with my dad before he committed s****e

#9

In U.K.

Only fools and horses
Open all hours

Minder (Arthur Daley)

All , very British humour, well written and multiple situations that are taken from real life and shows the humour in them.

Comedy writing at its best.

#10

Dungeons and Dragons.
Galaxy Rangers.
Transformers.
Alf.
The Wizard.
MacGyver.
The A team.

I believe all these are from the 80’s.

#11

New series of Great British Bake-Off started a couple of weeks ago. It was something we would always watch together and comment on – if one of us was out we’d make sure to keep it and watch it together when convenient.

So I’m struggling a bit, watching it just leaves me hanging with no-one to talk to, yet another thing that makes me aware of how much I miss her and how poorly I’m coping without her.

#12

King of the Hill! Having good neighbors, kids getting together to do whatever just for fun.

#13

Freaks ‘n Geeks
90210

#14

Tuesday night line-up: Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley, and Three’s Company. My sister and I loved these shows when we were kids!

#15

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

#16

Vision On. A show produced with deaf children in mind, which was so bloody fantastic that hearing children watched it avidly and didn’t even realise.

#17

Law & Order and Law & Order SVU (up until about 2010.) It’s hard to believe the world has changed so much since the 1990s and early 2000s.

