Hey Pandas, Which Book Changed Your Life? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, Which Book Changed Your Life?

by

For me, ‘Day of the Triffids’ by John Wyndham. I always loved reading and discovered Wyndham when I was a young teenager. Have been a fan of Sci Fi and Fantasy ever since. From there onto Asimov and Philip KDick. What worlds they built these great writers, plenty of modern writers following in their footsteps.

“Suicide Notes” by Michael Thomas Ford. This book gave me another gay suicidal person’s perspective on life and how it is worth living. Also the dark humor.

solitaire by alice oseman. this was recently, but i can’t even describe how good it was and how not alone it made me feel.

“Drei Kameraden” (“Three Comrades”) by Erich Maria Remarque, a book I’ve read so many times I almost know it by heart. It would take a lot of space to explain it here, so in short: It gave me a different view of my own life/past and it still gives me so much food for thought about what really matters in life.

“You can heal your life” by Louise Hay totally changed my perspective on life made me a happier person.

Considerations on France by Joseph de Maistre.

Greyson Gray series. Read it it’s amazing 10/10 everything

