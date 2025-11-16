Hey Pandas, Which Book Changed Your Life? (Closed)

For me, ‘Day of the Triffids’ by John Wyndham. I always loved reading and discovered Wyndham when I was a young teenager. Have been a fan of Sci Fi and Fantasy ever since. From there onto Asimov and Philip KDick. What worlds they built these great writers, plenty of modern writers following in their footsteps.
#1
“Suicide Notes” by Michael Thomas Ford. This book gave me another gay suicidal person’s perspective on life and how it is worth living. Also the dark humor.
#2
solitaire by alice oseman. this was recently, but i can’t even describe how good it was and how not alone it made me feel.
#3
“Drei Kameraden” (“Three Comrades”) by Erich Maria Remarque, a book I’ve read so many times I almost know it by heart. It would take a lot of space to explain it here, so in short: It gave me a different view of my own life/past and it still gives me so much food for thought about what really matters in life.
#4
“You can heal your life” by Louise Hay totally changed my perspective on life made me a happier person.
#5
Considerations on France by Joseph de Maistre.
#6
Greyson Gray series. Read it it’s amazing 10/10 everything
