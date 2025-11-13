30 People Share Their Brainfart Moments Where They Failed To Remember A Basic Word

We’ve all been there. You’re in the middle of a conversation or a presentation and suddenly your mind goes blank. What was that basic word, the one that I really really should know? Your panicked reaction to this untimely brain freeze only makes things worse, as your mind desperately scrabbles for an alternative word meaning something similar. Any alternative. “Shiny crumb,” was what University of Cambridge physicist Paul Coxon eventually blurted out, having inconveniently slipped over the word “photon,” a term that he would otherwise casually refer to several times a day. Naturally, his fellow scientists found it hilarious that Paul, with a Ph.D. in physics, was capable of such a catastrophic brain fart. It happens to the best of us! Paul took to Twitter to share his funny mistake and found that he certainly isn’t alone who’s sometimes having trouble with English words!
“I was talking with a colleague about how we can control the routes photons, i.e., particles of light, can take as they pass through the various solar photovoltaic materials and my mind just went blank,” Paul explained to Bored Panda. “We were in the department tea room and there were crumbs on the table so I guess my mind just jumped and switched photons – a word I must say dozens of times a day, for “shiny… crumbs”. I can’t properly describe it. We both saw the funny side.”
“My department has lots of very bright students and researchers from all over the world and I have immense respect for my colleagues studying for PhDs in what may be their second or even third language.” Since my Tweet, lots of people on Twitter replied sharing their own funny stories when their minds have gone blank and forgotten words, and lots have been hilarious. The human mind is remarkable.”
“I’ve also received several very nice emails from people with cognitive conditions, or are undergoing medical treatment which can cause some language impairment, saying how much they enjoyed to see folk “even those with advanced degrees” struggling with describing words too and it made them feel less alone, knowing that it happens to everyone.”
Scroll down to read people’s own hilariously funny Tweets for yourself, and share your own in the comments!
