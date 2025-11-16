50 Uplifting Animal Pictures To Help You Get Through The Week

Pretty much everyone has lived through moments where things don’t turn out how you’d planned or hoped. Well, it happens. Maybe you’ve had a tough day, a challenging week, or even a whole hard month. If that’s the case, you’re in great need of some uplifting pictures to see that it’s not all bad.
There’s nothing like a dose of cuteness to ease your daily troubles and help you get through the week. That’s why we at Bored Panda have combed the web and collected some of the most adorable and charming pictures of our beloved animals to brighten your day. Get ready to witness how our four-legged friends make our lives generally better by showing us love and kindness wherever we go.
#1 It’s A Good Day
Image source: VerbotenPublish
#2 My Son Always Texts To Say He’s On His Way Home. I Open The Door, Letting His 17-Year-Old Cat, And 16-Year-Old Dog Know That He’s On His Way. This Is Them Waiting For Him
Thought it was adorable and wanted to share.
Image source: JonesMommy
#3 Somewhere In Heaven There’s A Black And White Dog Taking Care Of Seven Golden Lab Puppies
Daisy the dog lost all seven of her puppies in a barn fire at the end of February, and wasn’t the same afterwards, spending most of her days going to the remains of the barn to look for them. Her owner posted a desperate appeal on Facebook, asking if anyone had puppies she could foster. The next day, an owner of eight orphaned puppies contacted her, and Daisy took to caring for them straight away
Image source: Daisy Woodruff, iwakeupwithtoday
#4 I Rescued A Stray Cat In My Neighborhood. At Night His Brother Would Come To Visit Him. I Really Had No Other Options
Image source: JDeebs
#5 I Haven’t Seen My Dog In A Few Days, This Was His Reaction For 5 Minutes Straight
Image source: jaytavira
#6 I Think Someone Has A Crush On My Christmas Light Decoration
Image source: cyyclist
#7 This Mare Lost Her Foal And Then, Two Days Later, This Foal Lost Its Mother. Here They Are An Hour After Meeting
Image source: fenwai
#8 Stray Doggo Interrupts Street Performance In Turkey To Help The Actor Who Was Pretending To Be Hurt. What A Pure Heart
Image source: tilltheend0ftime
#9 I’m Recovering From Anorexia But My Cat Stopped Eating… Finally Worked Out That She Will Only Eat When I Do. A Very Good Reason To Keep Eating
Image source: moonchild_86
#10 Colorado Man Reunited With His Donkey, Ennis, After Fire Swept Through His Town
Image source: BarefootUnicorn
#11 When One Act Of Kindness Creates A Lifelong Friendship
Image source: plebposter
#12 Rejected From Police Training For Being ‘Too Friendly’
Image source: ElkShot5082
#13 This Veterinarian Has A Comfort-Dog Assistant That Helps Sick Patients Know That Everything Will Be Alright
Image source: W0LFPAW
#14 This Mother Cat Has Taken In An Abandoned Baby Possum
My neighbor’s black cat had kittens and they found a baby possum on their deck that must have fallen off of its mom. The mama cat took it in as one of her kittens, but she doesn’t understand why this little funny kitten hangs on her all the time. At this point in time we need to be more like the animals, take care of each other in their time of need.
#15 My Foster Dog Had Never Been Indoors Before. This Is Her First Nap, On A Bed, In A Home
Sundae was taken from a dog hoarding situation — one man had 16 dogs (and a deceased dog’s body) in his backyard. The dogs had access only to a junk-filled backyard and a garage for shelter. We’ve had her for about a week and you would never know that she’s never been an indoor dog before. She’s totally potty trained, incredibly gentle and she’s very polite indoors. She loves to sleep as close as possible to me in bed — I think she’s just making up for 8ish years of zero affection.
Image source: mugglequeen
#16 My Dad Was Dealing With A Lot Of Stress, So We Decided To Get Him A Dog To See If It Would Help. Judging By The Cuddle Puddle, Mission Accomplished
Image source: Syntra44
#17 My Boy Just Had A Successful Surgery And Is Now Cancer Free
Image source: sciencemint
#18 She Saw The Kids Playing On It And Now She Meows Until You Rock Her
Image source: rc1honda
#19 Snapped This Pic Of This Huge Pitbull And His Pooh Bear While I Was Out Running Errands This Morning. So Adorable
Image source: anders1318
#20 He Guarded A Bird With Broken Wing Under My Truck For Four Days Before It Could Fly Off
Had to bring them both food and water because he refused to leave its side day and night, very proud of him
Image source: MasturbatingMiles
#21 The Hospital Let My Dog Stay With Me After A Brain Surgery
Image source: augustusglooop
#22 Two Years And Tons Of Walks Later, Shiloh Has Reached Her Target Weight
Image source: mikerich15
#23 This Tiny Fox Has Been Visiting Our Garden Every Day And Wants To Be Friends
Image source: Badders00
#24 We Fed Our Backyard Squirrel Once. Meet Frankie At Our Backyard Door Waiting For More Nuts
Image source: chebstr
#25 Random Girl At Farmer’s Market Seduces My Partner In Front Of My Very Eyes
Image source: thelasttrashbender
#26 Sweet Rat
Image source: Carli_Elaine
#27 I Got My Pup A Matching Chair So He Would Stop Stealing Mine. Needless To Say, He’s Very Pleased
Image source: GeneticCoder23
#28 My Dad Was Worried My Deafblind Dog Wouldn’t Recognize Him After A Year Of Quarantine But I Think She Did
Image source: haydenkristal
#29 An Autistic Boy, Who Can’t Be Touched, Connects With A Service Dog, As His Mom Bursts Into Tears Of Hope And Joy
I’m not sure why, but people still ask us why we place service dogs with children sometimes. Let me help you understand, from a momma who knows first hand:
See this moment? I’ve never experienced a moment like this.
This picture was taken near the end of the day after my autistic five-year-old was finally able to sit down with his new Service Dog Tornado. He flew across the entire ocean, stopped in multiple states, and uprooted his entire routine to travel the globe for this. He was so overwhelmed through the day that he had to leave to take a break for a couple hours before he could come back. This boy is the strongest child I have ever met; he has faced countless rude and ignorant adults and children who do not understand him, who have hurt him, and who have not valued him because he is different. This picture captures the face of a mother who saw her child, who she can’t hug, wash, dress, snuggle and touch freely lay on his new Service dog of his own free will, with a purposeful unspoken attachment. This is the face of a mom who has seen her son experience countless failed social interactions on the playground in an attempt to have a friend. Any friend. Any kind of connection. She has sat with her son while he has cried at night for months because he has no consistent connections outside of the family no matter how hard he tries and no matter what he works hard on in his Autism therapies. It doesn’t transfer to the natural occurring world for him. And now she is sitting behind her son silently watching this moment, with the air sucked from her lungs, and no words to say.
Holding her mouth and silently crying because she doesn’t want to distract him from the moment and break him away from a pure, honest, and truly fulfilling moment for her son of his own free will. This is truly magic. Words cannot explain it.
I have cried so many times for this boy, but this is the very first time I have cried for a reason like this.
It’s new, it’s painful, it’s wonderful, and it’s grateful. I will always stand behind this boy (probably still crying ) but I am grateful that he will have Tornado to stand beside him. The 4 Paws magic is real. The wait is long, but this moment right here makes it worth every moment of waiting. It’s worth every fight for services for my son, every diagnosis, every new provider, every dollar spent, every paper filled out, every school meeting, every shed tear, every step forward, every step back, and every wonder of the unknown future. Somehow because of this- because of Tornado- I know everything will be okay.
Image source: 4 Paws For Ability
#30 Some Images Require No Title, Just A Smile
Image source: CountrymanR60
#31 Jellybean Does Not Like The Cone Of Shame. He Tolerates The Flower Of Protection
Image source: pokitgiraffe
#32 A Goat Followed My Friend Home From Work
Image source: Fuzzie8
#33 Boss Said We Could Have Office Pupper Fridays
Image source: Pristine_Principle_9
#34 Guy Spots The Most Adorable Little Squirrels Napping Just Outside His Window
Image source: krisstijan
#35 Turbo’s Smile Always Makes Me Smile. This Was His Prosthetic Fitting Day
Image source: OrthoPets-VOP
#36 My Local Wildlife Shelter Had One Of Their Soft Release Raccoons Manage To Sneak Over The Fence And Into The Deer Pen. Adorableness Ensued
Image source: th3dj3n1gm4
#37 My Little Man Is Cancer Free
Image source: natatatcatr
#38 Our Cat Had Kittens 2 Days After We Had A Baby. This Kitten Climbs Into The Lounger With Her Whenever He Has The Chance. I Think These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds
Image source: Hoot2687
#39 10 Days Ago, Somebody Poisoned My 11-Year-Old Fluffball Leon In My Own Garden
Against all odds, he made it through and is back home recovering to cause trouble for a while longer. The veterinarian called him a miracle. So proud of you my grumpy old kitty
Image source: Fluffy_Dragonfly_
#40 “You Saved My Life. I Knew I Was Going To Die At That Shelter, But You Saved Me Today” – Dog, Saved From Euthanasia, Thanks His Savior
Image source: Schenley Hutson Kirk
#41 Hooman, This Is My Son
Image source: umakira
#42 My Dad Passed Away 2 Days Ago And Was Inseparable From His Cat. He Refuses To Leave This Spot Where He Can See The Driveway. He’s Waiting For My Dad To Get Home
Image source: octokit
#43 This Duck Used To Come To My Porch For Food. Recently, She Brought Her Babies. I’ve Been Watching Them Grow Up
Image source: Templar_1337
#44 Whenever We Foster A Singleton Kitten, Our Dog Becomes Foster Mama
Image source: pinkhairgirl37
#45 From Elementary School Drama To Motherhood, My Sam Was Always By My Side For 21 Years
Image source: jadedali
#46 14-Years-Old, On Multiple Meds, Needs Help Down The Stairs… But When It Snows He Acts Like A Pupper Again
Image source: CaptPippi
#47 This Is The Cutest Thing
Image source: briellewestwood
#48 The True Friendship Between A Dog And A Human
Image source: Emmasmith77xx
#49 Wholesome Dog
Image source: badmoodrude
#50 Buttercup Is Ready For The Minnesota Winter
Image source: Onlylolita
