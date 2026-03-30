“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum

by

While most of us enjoy getting gifts, there is a special kind of joy in giving as well, particularly if one has done their homework and knows exactly what the recipient wants. But little can prepare someone for the uncomfortable experience of giving a gift and having the other person just complain.

A young man asked the internet if he was wrong to take back the relatively expensive gift he got his teenage sister after she spent her entire birthday throwing a tantrum and complaining. This immediately caused a fair bit of family drama, leading to arguments about her behavior and him “ruining” her birthday.

Most folks have enough tact to not complain when they don’t like a gift they’ve received

“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum

Image credits: SkelDry / freepik (not the actual photo)

But one man was shocked when his little sister spent her birthday throwing a tantrum

“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum

Image credits: ruinedbdaythrowaway

Some readers thought everyone overreacted

“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum

While they didn’t excuse the sister, a few thought he was still wrong

“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum

Others ultimately thought he did the right thing

“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum
“Spent $150 To Get Yelled At”: Drama Ensues When Man’s Teen Sister Throws A Birthday Tantrum

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Customers Share Their Worst McDonald’s Orders On This Instagram Account (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk’s Got a Huge Savings Deal for You!
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2017
The Top Twenty Richest Actresses in Hollywood
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2023
“Truly Heartbroken”: 24-Year-Old Influencer’s Dream Backpacking Trip Ends in Tragedy
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Muri-Cati: My 13 Illustrations Depicting The Undiscovered Cat Tribe
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“I Find It Repulsive”: Guy Cancels Wedding After Uncovering Fiancée And Her Sister’s Secret
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025