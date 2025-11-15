Hey Pandas, What’s Your Useless Superpower? (Closed)

Do you have a power that’s rubbish? Tell Me.
#1
Overthinking
#2
Existing
#3
Accidental self-injury
#4
Smelling bs
#5
Hypnotizing the managers that i AM more superior to them.
#6
Gamer fingers
fingers that are ultimately fast in clicking
#7
Being kinda good at a video game called Fortnite
#8
Being able to touch the back of my throat without gagging
#9
Being able to run so fast that is why I broke my nose!
#10
Listening to music ALL THE TIME. Also I am a amazingly wonderful gamer. (But don’t ask anyone bc they will lie and say i’m not)
#11
Ok: I can always tell which of the chocolates are the creamy ones just by looking. Every time. Hehehe
#12
Amazing reflexes in my arms when playing games like slap jack. Sometimes it can cost me though. Also the ability to stress over anything and everything.
#13
Ummm being able to recite the whole entire safety check thingy that flight attendants do at the start of the flight
Also being able to talk about anything at any time on command
#14
Overthinking everything
And
Cooking pancakes
#15
seeng visions like a yearr before and then never rembering until it happens
#16
overthinking, sleep and having visions of things that will happen in like a month or somethin
#17
Being able to injure myself while sleeping.
#18
Getting bored easily
