Hey Pandas, How Did You Join Bored Panda? (Closed)

How exactly did you join the BP community? Did you scroll through memes and find this website like I did? Or did someone introduce you to this?
#1
I clicked on “register”, then filled in some personal information such as my name, shoe size and date of bah-mitzvah. I then received an email with a link to confirm registration, which I clicked and at that moment my account was complete. Thanks for asking.
#2
I was just scrolling memes and this website came up a lot. I started looking at the articles and finally made an account so I could answer questions and coment/upvote.
#3
I was bored and just happened to be barbecuing a panda, so….
#4
meme scrolling
#5
I’ve actually been on Bored Panda for YEARS, but only decided to make an account relatively recently. Looking back, I wish I’d done it sooner!
#6
Came for the memes, stayed because how it’s set up it’s not just the same few people or the same groups- I run into fellow chronically online queer kids and then someone in their 40s or 70s and it doesn’t turn into generation wars? Helps keep me from accidently falling into extremist groups on other sites because I’m really gullible.
#7
My Chrome browser on my tablet will offer me different articles based on my interests. I clicked on quite a lot of Bored Panda articles and finally made an acoount
#8
My sister introduced me to the website. At some point I had something to say so I made an account
#9
I actually searched “I’m bored” and this site popped up
#10
a friend showed it to me saying that it wasnt blocked my the school, she was right.
#11
Sick of my favorite anime not getting upvoted in anime lists so had to join .now I’m stuck here
#12
I was scrolling though my explore page on Google when I found BP. I liked it and more of it started to show up. That’s when I decided to create an account so I can upvote, post and comment on BP :)
#13
Started popping up on my feed, looked at the stuff on it and likes it. After a few months I would be seeing it once or twice a day in my feed, I thought might as well sign up
#14
I was one day bored out of my mind so I googled bored and google redirect me to bored panda 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️
#15
once saw a relative browsing bp, ended up lurking around for 3-4 years before finally making an account
#16
Qell. I used to read a lot of the website “bright side” but I want to voice my opinion on some of the things. I noticed that later on I kept clicking on a site called Bored panda and decided it was time to make an account.
#17
I was looking at something Google and clicked on funny comics. And I loved them so much I joined bored panda. And I love it still
#18
my mum would send me articles from the website, so i just decided to join haha
#19
First time on google and this showed up,and after getting tired of hitting the comment button I signed up
#20
It came up on google and I liked seeing historical pictures and articles on Reddit users so I made an account
#21
I filled out the thing and clicked the link they sent me.
