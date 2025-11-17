Hey Pandas, What’s Your Type Of Comedy? (Closed)

Seems pretty self-explanatory.
#1
Sarcasm, puns, and dad jokes. Mostly sarcasm
#2
Genuine dark humour. Close to the knuckle stuff. Jimmy Carr walks that line very well.
Please note, insulting people and mocking those who have committed suicide because “I didn’t know them and I don’t care” is not dark humour. It is just straight up pathetic insulting , bullying and telling behaviour.
#3
Pretty much anything that isn’t what I’d call “stupid humour”, like Monty Python or National Lampoon’s Vacation movies. (No hate towards those who like it, I just don’t find it funny. I only call it stupid humour because the humour is about people acting stupid and saying stupid stuff) I also really like dark humour.
#4
sarcasm and dark humor (actual dark humor not just edgy people saying stuff and pretending it was a joke)
#5
Sarcasm, dirty jokes, situational irony, roasting (only my friends and I doing it to each other though)
#6
Dark humor is my favorite, but I tend to feel bad for laughing afterwards ;-;. I also LOVE self-deprecation.
#7
For me, with my friends, some dirty humor. But those dad jokes? They make me feel old. Anyway why did the chicken not cross the road.
#8
Sarcasm, specifically clever jokes, and if it would make it THAT funny, dark/offensive humor.
Note: I am not saying I’ll be racist if it would be “funny”.
#9
Dark, dirty, childish, offensive, memes, pop culture
#10
lol xd humor
this guy on yt, icecreamsandwich is an example
#11
Inappropriate, dark, childish, and memes.
#12
Absurdity. Monty Python levels of absurdity.
#13
What may be called Politically incorrect, where the humour is actually taking the p out of the genuinely politically incorrect and love a bit of sarcasm and wit. Ricky Gervais type thing. I also find “toilet” humour hilarious. My friend’s husband says I have the sense of humour of a 12 year old boy ( I’m a mid 50s woman)
#14
Bet Kriescher. The Machine!
#15
Observational comedy, dark humor, deadpan humor.
#16
horribly unhinged
