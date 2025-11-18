My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

by

When life gets you down, sometimes all you need is something utterly ridiculous to make you smile.

I’m an artist, and I create funny, witty cartoons that are just as relatable as they are weird. I pair deadpan humor with a simplistic style to create illustrations that make you laugh.

Unclench your jaw and enjoy some of my new artwork below!

More info: Instagram | amiiillustrates.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#2

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#3

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#4

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#5

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#6

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#7

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#8

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#9

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#10

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#11

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#12

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#13

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#14

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#15

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#16

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#17

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#18

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#19

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

#20

My 20 Humorous Comics That Will Hopefully Add Some Laughter To Your Day (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Share Your Pets Enjoying The Snow! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Check Out The Marvel Anime That’s Currently On Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2020
A ‘Jason Momoa Coloring Book’ Exists And It Is Supposed To Ease Your Stress
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What We Learned From The Future Man Season 3 Trailer
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2020
Sparks Fly After 18YO Tells Single Mom He’s Sick Of Raising 5 Siblings And Wants To Go To College
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us What You’ve Crocheted! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.