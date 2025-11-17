Hey Pandas, What’s Your Theme Song? (Closed)

Every character needs a theme tune. What would yours be if you had to pick? Can be anything, from orchestral to pop.
#1
Roar Katy Perry
#2
Mine would have to be ‘Weather with you’ by Crowded House, but with the word weather replaced with my first name. I took it on as a theme song type thing when I was a teenager :)
#3
If we’re talking about songs that I feel represent my life, I’d have to go with Little Miss Perfect, it’s not my favorite but I FELT that when I heard it. However, if we’re talking songs that would make for a good edit of me (like those ones of characters) I’d have to go with Pretty Little Pyscho, just because the beat is really peppy and it’s a good pep-up song.
#4
Right now it’s “Beautiful Creatures” by Illenium ft. MAX.
Sums up where I am now after breaking free of depression and the past.
It’s a gorgeous song.
#5
either La Raza by Kid Frost or Older by Alec Benjamin
#6
Claude Debussy’s Two Dances for Harp and String Orchestra. Either movement is fine, i just feel like this piece captures my essence lol.
#7
“Critical Hit” by Ghost Mice. It’s a song about playing a video game when you’re close to losing, but not to give up because sometimes you get lucky. It’s definitely my theme song!
“because the demon you set loose
is coming after you and you can smell/hear its breath.
and the door between you and it is pretty thin.
the wizard is all out of spells.
the fighters took a few too many hits.
this thing, it came from hell,
it seems like it can’t be killed.
don’t ever give up! not all fights are won by skill,
some are won by luck. don’t ever give in!
you’ve gotta keep fighting until you lose or you win.
cross your fingers roll the die.
wait with hope for the big two-oh (20).
cross your fingers roll the die.
let it go. let it roll. don’t give up yet, no, don’t ever quit.
there’s always a chance for a critical hit”
#8
The Jellyfish Song by Caroline Konstnar
#9
Pity Party by Melanie Martinez
is your bedroom ceiling bored? By Sody and Cavetown (thanks bee)
#10
Animal Crossing New Leaf Resetti
#11
Fight Song. I adopted it after I got through chemo
#12
The Imperial March, better known as Darth Vader’s theme.
I know, “tell me you’re an introvert without… etc.”
#13
Brokn by lil xtra
#14
‘Down on the Farm’ – UK Subs
#15
“B***h” by Meredith Brooks but also “Unwell” by Matchbox 20 according to my Mom
#16
Runferyerlife by Yellowjackets
