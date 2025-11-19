Hey Pandas, What’s Your Name And Why Were You Named That? (Closed)

We were all named for a reason, pandas. Some of us may be named after a relative. Some may be just a name the parents liked. Some are named after an inside joke. Some are even named after a drink!
My name is Alivia. That’s because whenever creepy men would ask my mom’s name, she’d say Alivia instead of her real name and it really grew on her. I think I fit into the “inside joke” section.
So, Pandas, why were you named what you were named? Tell us!
#1
Not saying my name, but it means “beloved,” “star of the sea,” and “wished for a child.”
#2
My mom said she just thought it was a pretty name, as did many parents in the 70s and 80s. I’m guessing my dad approved, too, as it’s a Middle English name and is the name of a flowering shrub.
#3
Well, I named myself after the nordic goddess of love and fertility, Freyja, but my deadname is cool too, it means “Victory of the people”.
Follow Us