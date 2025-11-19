Hey Pandas, What’s Your Name And Why Were You Named That? (Closed)

by

We were all named for a reason, pandas. Some of us may be named after a relative. Some may be just a name the parents liked. Some are named after an inside joke. Some are even named after a drink!

My name is Alivia. That’s because whenever creepy men would ask my mom’s name, she’d say Alivia instead of her real name and it really grew on her. I think I fit into the “inside joke” section.

So, Pandas, why were you named what you were named? Tell us!

#1

Not saying my name, but it means “beloved,” “star of the sea,” and “wished for a child.”

#2

My mom said she just thought it was a pretty name, as did many parents in the 70s and 80s. I’m guessing my dad approved, too, as it’s a Middle English name and is the name of a flowering shrub.

#3

Well, I named myself after the nordic goddess of love and fertility, Freyja, but my deadname is cool too, it means “Victory of the people”.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Weird Animal Behaviors That Are As Weird As They Are Impressive
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Age Did Your Sexuality Become Clear? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Graceland
Graceland Season 3 Episode 4 Review: “Aha”
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2015
I Made Another Portrait Of My Friend With A Ball Pen And Coloured Pencils
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are The Pros And Cons Of Living In Your Current Location?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Guy Turned His Wife’s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.