Iconic Movie Posters With An International Women’s Day Twist Shows Gender Inequality In Top Films

To help raise awareness of gender equality and the non-profit organisations Creative Equals and SheSays we are recreating iconic film posters with a female twist.
Not only is there a lack of BAME talent in major films but there is also a serious gender problem. We noticed that the iconic movies we all know and love happen to feature men in leading roles and are even titled from a male perspective. Where are all the leading ladies and female titled films?
Sadly the stats still show there is a lack of women in the entertainment industry with only 24% of sole protagonists being women, 16% being film editors and shockingly 4% being top film directors.
We would love for people to help us create more. To get involved just simply submit yours @ www.theleadingladies.tumblr.com/submit
More info: theleadingladies.tumblr.com
Good Jill Hunting
The Godmother
A Few Good Women
Inglourious Biatches
Bad Girls
Goodgals
