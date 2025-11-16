Women Disclose 30 Secrets They Wish To Tell Their Partners But Fear It Would Jeopardize Their Relationships

Each person is a whole world inside, and it is usually far from clear what is happening in this world. Even for the closest friends, even for loved ones and spouses. It happens that people live together literally for an eternity, not even suspecting what is going on in the head of the person who is always next to them.
Yes, each of us has our own “skeletons in the closet”. It can be both small harmless pranks like the next episode of your favorite show, watched alone, as well as the realization that you have not loved the person with whom you have been together for a long time. And sometimes it’s so hard to admit it, even to yourself.
There is a thread in the AskWomen Reddit community that started with the question: “What do you want to tell your spouse, but it would ruin everything?” As of today, it has already collected 1.4K upvotes and almost 800 comments. Not as much as some other threads – but it’s really not that easy to say something that can actually ruin everything!
Bored Panda collected a list of the most popular and thought-provoking comments on this post for you, so feel free to scroll to the very end and, of course, write something of your own. You don’t have to confess anything, just tell us what you think about it.
#1 I Want A Separate Bedroom
I want a separate bedroom. One that is super feminine and just my own space. I will still sleep with him in his room whenever he wanted but I know he would always want to plus he would be super hurt. I’m sick of sharing half the drawers and closet. I’m sick of his socks on the floor. He works nights anyways so we only sleep together on the weekend anyways unless he is on holidays. Plus he comes home in the morning, crawls into bed and it wakes me up. Once I’m up I can’t go back to sleep. Plus I can never have a nicely made bed. I don’t make it because when I wake up he’s going to sleep for the day. When he wakes up he won’t make it because I’m going to go to bed in a few hours anyways and it’s such a hassle for him. I miss crawling into a freshly made bed.
#2 I’m Going To The Airport And Picking Up His Best Friend That He Hasn’t Seen In A Year And A Half
I’m not going to the dentist today, I lied about having an appointment. Instead I’m going to the airport and picking up his best friend that he hasn’t seen in a year and a half. We’ve planned this since January and I’m so excited.
#3 I Will Never Forgive Him For Cheating On Me No Matter How Hard I Try
that I will never forgive him for cheating on me no matter how hard I try. I think of leaving him everyday. Even though I love him, i absolutely resent him for putting me in such a f****d up situation. He’s sucked out my self-esteem. I hate when he’s selfish even for the tiniest things. He’ll never be able to emotionally satisfy me ever again and he may as well just move on because I want to so bad. Even though I’m scared and it’s going to be hard. I feel like I’ll never get closure or healing if I stay. I’m scared to break up my kids home. What if I f**k them up by leaving? I don’t want to be selfish. But, I’m honestly so miserable because I’ll never love or trust him the same and I’ll never forgive him. I’m extremely torn.
#4 I Don’t Want To Have A Child With Him
I don’t want to have a child with him because I feel like I will really be stuck in the marriage. It’s been so rocky for the last two years and his temper is scary. I would just rather not.
#5 Sometimes I Want To Live Separately But Stay Married
Sometimes I want to live separately, right next to each other, but stay married, a la Frida Khalo and Diego Rivera. He has some hoarding tendencies and it really drives me crazy. Makes me want to cry. Yes we’ve talked about, no he doesn’t think it’s a problem. He’s very traditional about marriage and he’d never go for this idea. To him this would equate to asking for a divorce.
#6 He Has Cancer I Have Decided That I Will Look After Him Until He Dies As He Will Be Alone Otherwise
Literally that he is an awful, horrible man who goes out of his way to ruin anything that is important to me. He is selfish and nasty and I would have split up with him when he ruined Christmas (again) last year. However he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and I have decided that I will look after him until he dies as he will be alone otherwise. I don’t want his behaviour to dictate mine so I have chosen to care for him because my nature is caring and nurturing. This doesn’t mean I passively accept his behaviour or let him walk all over me but if I told him what I really think he would spend his time left trying to ruin my life. It’s so desperately sad as I really loved him and he has ensured that I will never feel like that towards him again.
#7 That I’d Just Love To Live On My Own
That I’d just love to live on my own
#8 How Much Of A Catch He Really Is
How much of a catch he really is. I do tell him but he doesn’t believe me.
#9 Sometimes I Don’t Want To Hear About How Bad Your Friends Are
Sometimes I don’t want to hear about how s***ty your friends are! Make better friends! Sorry!
#10 I Would Give Almost Anything To Live As A Woman
That I would give almost anything to live as a woman, while we continue our life together. Unfortunately, I think it would cost our marriage, and that’s the one thing I won’t give up.
#11 I Can’t Stand How He Doesn’t Take Care Of Health
I can’t stand how he doesn’t take care of health. His parents were/are not the healthiest. Dad is diabetic, obese, sedentary, weak gait and mom passed away from cancer. A lot of his family hate drinking water, don’t exercise, don’t like vegetables, and love red meat. My husband has all kinds of allergies and constantly has stomach issues yet doesn’t do much to improve his health. We have a newborn and he still won’t shift his eating habits. I don’t get how he doesn’t see how he needs to step it up.
#12 That I Think About Leaving Him Every Day
That I think about leaving him everyday. If I could hire someone to find me a new place to live , pack up everything and move it while I was at work… I would be gone in a heartbeat
#13 I Feel Like I’m Drowning In A Stage Of My Life I Didn’t Want Yet
I love him. I love the little family we built and are building. But I wasn’t ready for any of it. I wish I could go back and just wait a few more years for this aspect of my life to start. I feel like I’m drowning in a stage of my life I didn’t want yet.
#14 I Watched All Of Stranger Things Season 4 Without Him
I watched all of stranger things season 4 without him while he was at work
#15 I Absolutely Hate Some Members Of His Family
That I absolutely hate some members of his family, and i wish he would cut them out
#16 I Ran Up My Credit Cards That I Paid Off… Again
It wouldn’t ruin everything, but I am scared to tell him I ran up my credit cards that I paid off…AGAIN. He would be mad for about a day then he’d tell me we’ll figure it out but yeah.
Edit to add for the rude tonsil stone who commented: they’re 5k combined, I paid them off myself after our wedding and he was so proud of me, and then I went crazy and ran them up again. Goal is to pay them off again by myself but don’t want to tell him because again, of how proud he was.
Being nice is completely free—you don’t need to charge it to do that!
My parents never taught us how to save or not overspend, bad examples growing up, so I’ve had to do it myself. Trial and error, mistakes are made and then fixed. I have: a full time job, paid bills, a good credit score, a paid off car within 3.5 years od purchase, so I think I’m doing ok. 😘
#17 I’m Better At League Of Legends Than Him
I’m better at league of legends than him.
We’ve almost broken up over duo ranked games, he makes terrible dives & gets angry when no one follows him in. I’ve got a lower win ratio with him than I do playing by myself or with my friends.
#18 That I Hate All The Thirsty Women You Follow On Instagram
That I hate all the thirsty women you follow on IG and the likes you give them.
#19 I Imagine What Life Would Be Like If We Broke Up
I imagine what life would be like if we broke up, and sometimes it feels like it would be a relief. I love him so much, and I don’t want to lose him. I know I’m just fantasising, bc there’s a lot I haven’t done or tried and some of that stuff I can’t do with him. But none of it is worth losing him.
#20 I Make Better Meatballs Than Him
He’s Italian but I make better meatballs than him
#21 I’m Scared You’re Going To Cheat On Me Even Though Logically I Can See You’re Faithful
My ex gave me PTSD and it creeps up in our relationship . I’m scared you’re going to cheat on me even though logically I can see you’re faithful.
But I thought he was too. I thought he was perfect but I was overlooking a lot of things and making excuses for him and falling for his b******t logic and excuses when he f****d up. He may not have been physically abusive but he was emotionally and mentally abusive and when he and I broke up I had literal physical reactions to it. My therapist said I went through emotional and physical trauma because of him.
I’m working on it honey, I really am. But I get scared that the bottom is going to drop out. You’re in medical school surrounded by these beautiful women for a majority of your day. You’re an endangered species in your cohort. 5 guys out of 81. Again, I have no logical reason to believe you’d cheat or leave me for them, but I’m scared of it happening because I didn’t see it coming with him either. And youve led this incredible life. I mean your ex is a neurologist from the UK and looks like Taylor Swift. How the f**k do I compare to that?! Why on earth would you choose a farm girl from BFE Oklahoma?..
I can’t lose you. I waited so long to find someone as perfect as you. Someone that fits my heart so flawlessly. I don’t feel I deserve you. I’m glad you love me and love me wholly and truly… but my anxiety is always telling me “but for how long?”
#22 Sometimes I Have Regretted Getting With Him So Early
Sometimes I have regretted getting with him so early (we were 17, now we’re 20) because when we found each other I was just beginning to discover/learning to navigate my sexual and romantic life after spending most of my teenage years tucked away in this idea of “the perfect person will just come for you one day.”
I like women significantly more than men, but I fell in love with him just when I was starting to let go. I got very few experiences with girls (which none ended well and were very brief). I don’t see myself breaking up with him any time soon, we love each other so much and our relationship is freaking great, but I mourn the experiences I wished to have that I never had. I wish I had seriously dated a girl even once, I wonder what it would feel like, how different it would be.
I choose to love him every day, but sometimes I wish things had happened differently. Idk if that makes any sense.
#23 I Bought A Ring
I bought a ring.
#24 I Hate How He Made Me Lose Some Of The Trust I Have And How Violated He Made Me Feel
Domestic partner, but that I hate how he made me lose some of the trust I have and how violated he made me feel. When weeks before I was ready to spend forever together, but now I’m terrified because I am young and may want to be single and find who I am outside of our relationship that I was so content in before.
#25 He Is To Blame For A Lot Of My Self Body Image Issues
That he is to blame for alot of my self body image issues.
#26 We Had A Cockroach That Lived In Our Bedroom Last Summer
We had a cockroach that lived in our bedroom last summer. It used to sleep next to me on the wall, behind a lamp. It would poop in the same place, so I would just clean it up. I had originally tried to capture it to release outside, but eventually gave up. It used to spend some of the day in the walk in closet, and I just started ignoring it. Want to tell my husband, but he’d be mortified.
#27 I Want Out
I want out 😂
#28 I Believe I’m Just A Band Aid That Covers The Hole In His Soul
That I think he has only found love with me because he was looking for the love he never received from his parents. His mom left him almost immediately after giving birth, his dad was working on the road and that caused his grandparents to raise him. They passed away fairly early on.
He has always been in some type of a relationship and I truly believe it’s because of the the lack of love. It created a hole and I believe I’m the band aid that covers the hole.
He’d be devasted if I said what I think about this matter. I know he does love me and I absolutely love him so I just leave it be until we’re both drunk and ready to have the conversation.
#29 That I Truly Love Him, But I Think I Might Be Poly And I Also Love Someone Else
That I truly love him, but I think I might be poly and I also love someone else. And I love them both different and equally, but there’s parts of me that neither one can fulfill independently.
#30 I Think I Might Not Be A Woman
I think I might not be a woman.
