5-Year-Old Notices Mom Collapsing So She FaceTimes Her Dad, And People Are Saying The Family Would Be Broke If It Were The US

When we hear the words ‘iPad’ and ‘child’ in the same sentence, we assume it’s going to be another tale of how too much screen time is harmful to the development of kids. However, not this time. This time, both were instrumental in saving a life.
When 5-year-old Priya Galvin’s mom Mary collapsed at home from a catastrophic stroke, the girl did the only thing she could think of. She grabbed the family iPad and FaceTimed her dad, telling him that her mom wasn’t feeling well. Mary was rushed to Cork University Hospital, Ireland, where the staff there saved her life by performing a thrombectomy. Now, the entire family’s back at home and Mary is well.
When CUH’s Consultant geriatrician and the clinical lead for stroke services Liam Healy shared this story on Twitter, people praised the hospital staff and 5-year-old Priya. Meanwhile, others expressed their relief that the situation occurred in Ireland and not, for example, the United States; otherwise, the family would have hardly been able to cover their medical expenses.
More info: Twitter (Liam Healy) | cuh.hse.ie (Cork University Hospital)
Dr. Liam Healy shared the story of how 5-year-old Priya helped save her mother’s life when she had a stroke
According to Dr. Healy, CUH has “the busiest inpatient stroke service in Ireland.” He also mentioned that this was just one of two hospitals in the entire country that offers procedures like thrombectomies. In case you were wondering, a thrombectomy involves a specialist team removing the clot.
“We work closely with different services within the hospital to figure out why someone has had a stroke, how we can minimize the damage caused by the stroke, and how we can initiate a patient’s rehabilitation,” he said.
There are several main signs that you might be having a stroke. Including sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg. Especially on one side of the body. Another sign is sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech. As is sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes. You might also be having a stroke if you have trouble walking, feel dizzy, suddenly lose your balance and lack coordination. The final sign of having a stroke is a severe headache with no known cause.
According to one study that looked at over 97,000 hospitalizations in the US, the cost of hospitalization for stroke patients depends on the type of stroke. The researchers found that, on average, ischemic strokes cost patients 62,637 dollars, hemorrhagic strokes cost 16,331 dollars, while other types of stroke cost 48,208.
People praised Priya and the doctors for their quick responses
Some people drew attention to the fact how difficult things would have been for the family if they were living in the US, instead of Ireland
