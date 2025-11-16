Hey Pandas, What’s Your Go-To Self-Comforting Habit? (Closed)

You know, like the one book you reread when you need respite from this crazy world.
#1
I know this probably won’t be popular but I have a lot of depression, anxiety and a bunch of physical issues. I use my medical marijuana. It has always helped me out with a minimum of side effects and usually cheers me up a little. And then it helps me enjoy books, music and specially comedy so much better. I’ve tried almost every med out there and this covers the most symptoms by far. If this fails…stay in bed.
#2
Making coffee and drinking it in my favorite chair with my grumpy old cat in my lap.
#3
I like to make an entire bathtub of jello and then sit in it.
#4
I knit or crochet. A lot of the time I’m not even making anything specific just doing it for the sheer relaxation of making something out of a ball of yarn. I learned while I was convalescing from an operation and now I’m horribly addicted.
#5
Making up stories in my head. I’m a big reader, and love fantasy, (especially when a little bit of romance is throw in) and I enjoy telling stories to myself as I’m falling asleep. I also turn my music all the way up and pretend that I’m a good singer. I’m not.
#6
Humming/singing aloud. It stops me from losing control of my tears.
#7
Listening to depressing music honestly helps me feel better
#8
I watch SpongeBob, it calms my nerves and just makes me feel better.
#9
It sounds silly but i love stuffed toy animals, i have autism and when i have anxiety i have tiny little stuffed animals in my pockets, theyre very comforting to hold and squish
#10
Ordering food and watching comedy TV series that I pretty much can quote at this point.
#11
Grab the nearest cat and give it a long hug. Make yourself feel even worse? The cat you chose rejects you!
#12
Sleep. A good rest can do wonders
#13
Taking one of my mountain bikes for a long ride. Music in my ears, no people around. Riding my bike is my happy place 🥰
#14
During an argument, it’s to completely shut down. I neither speak nor cry, I just stare at one particular spot in a daze and think about something completely random. During sadness, I cook anything I’m feeling for.
#15
For some reason, singing “Happy Birthday” in Japanese repeatedly until I feel better
#16
I find myself rocking back and forth a lot. I’ve done it since childhood. Sometimes I do it in public and I catch myself and think I must look like a crazy person. Even if I’m standing I tend to sway back and forth.
#17
Any activity that will allow me NOT to think. Doing something mundane, menial like cleaning. Or cooking, baking something that I know the recipe by heart. I like to dance with my broom or mop when I’m cleaning. Stuff like that.
#18
Video games and TV for the most part
#19
Only the frosting on cake. I buy a cake for 2 and eat just the frosting. I always have one in the freezer.
#20
I chant Nam Myoho Renge Kyo and/or say affirmations to lift myself up and raise my life condition.
#21
Reading. Works like a charm.
#22
Go to a place where there are no people, read a book and blare rock music.
#23
curling up and going to sleep
#24
Obviously zoning out with BP! I’m self-soothing right now.
#25
Watching “FRIENDS”-always and forever
#26
I birdwatch because it find myself comforting.
#27
cry in the dark and tell myself that there are people who are about me
#28
Sleep, definitely sleep.
#29
Either take a nap, or binge watch episodes of Big Bang, The Office, or some really bad movie on the SYFY channel.
#30
Depending on why I am upset, I usually listen to depressing music and cry in the shower or I crack my knuckles and neck. I know that a lot of people find knuckle and neck cracking annoying but it just makes me feel so much better!
#31
Staying in bed all day with my Maine C**n cat and a big mug of hot chocolate with whipped cream, watching horror flicks. (The good kind, i.e. ’30 Days of Night’, ‘The Shining’, ‘Storm of The Century’, and of course, ‘Rosemary’s Baby’.)
#32
Sometimes a good cry is exactly what I need to get everything out.
Other times I’ll talk through my feelings with my partner, who is great at listening and comforting me with cuddles. Rewatching Supernatural together helps me relax, too.
#33
Eating chocolate – chocolate makes everything better.
#34
Crossword puzzle in the bath. Music and a candle if I’m really completing the set.
#35
When work (and only stress from work) gets me beyond thinking – I immediately change into my nightgown , lock the door, make a snack meal (like a mini charcuterie board, but on a plate & added pieces of chocolate), get a massive glass of Diet Coke, park myself on the sofa & watch my British cop show stories. For even more added comfort. -my cat crawls on my lap, and dozes. We sit till it’s time for me to go to bed.
#36
Talking with random people.
#37
Just crack my knuckles. Over and over, no matter what the result.
#38
I have a few but I’ll just list 3. First, watching Encanto. I’m a Disney freak and Encanto is probably one of my recent favs. Second, reading. Just picking up a good book and snuggling up in my bed with a Harry Potter book. My last thing is planning tomorrow. Although I’m probably gonna just lay in my bed all morning, I like to pretend that I’m gonna be productive.
#39
Sleep.
#40
Cooking/buying my favourite food, sitting in bed with a cup of tea and a open window. There is much. Taking a walk in the nature, write postcards (www.postcrossing.com). Listening to some ASMR, take care of my plants, cuddling my cat.
#41
Making soup and eating while watching series!
#42
Rocking out to all things Slipknot.
#43
I’ve got a few:
1. Panic scroll instagram
2. Mountain Bike YouTube
3. Rewatching old favorite episodes of tv shows.
4. Writing everything down in a really long text and never send it.
5. Pet my cat.
6. Go outside. This works better than all of the above but some days i lack the motivation so…
#44
This is really weird but picking my nails 💅🏿
#45
Most likely to distract myself from the source of stress. For instance, going on a rabbit hole in Pinterest or reading about experiments made on human like that William Beaumont guy.
#46
Listening to Sia’s Some People Have Real Problems album.
#47
I like to take a hot foamy bath, scrolling on my phone and eating a cake while in the tub.
#48
Hugging my dog and listening to music especially Mike Oldfield.
#49
A hydroxyzine tablet and a hot bath. Used to be a bottle of vodka and a hot bath, so I guess I’m making progress.
#50
I bring all three dogs on the couch with me after getting some buttered popcorn, finding the most appealing cheesy movie in my queue on one of the streaming channels, and settling in for a binge session.
After I feel even-tempered enough to face what’s bothering me, I share it with my husband and he helps me find a solution or a way to accept that there isn’t one.
#51
Onanism, then guilt, depression, and onanism again. Rinse & repeat until sleep sets in.
#52
Alcohol, lots of alcohol.
#53
Cuddling and playing with my bunnies.
#54
Crying. Sometimes it needs to happen, or you’ll stay on this emotional edge of holding back tears until you snap. Pair this with talking out what’s going on with my best friend and it makes me feel eons better. If you’re reading this dev, you’ve helped me through every shitty thing that’s been thrown at me the past few months and I couldn’t be more greatful, thank you
#55
Caffeine. Give me that s**t every day. Whether it be coke, tea, or a Red Bull. Struggling with self-death thoughts. I need it almost every day. i can go caffeine-free for like a week, but after that I get cranky
#56
I bounce my leg, constantly! My dude said that being in bed with me is like sleeping in one of those magic fingers beds because I bounce my leg a ton before falling asleep.
#57
I listen to Camilo’s part in We Dont Talk About Bruno on loop for an hour….Don’t judge me
#58
Listening to music while chewing gum
#59
reading online while blaring music in my headphones
#60
smoke a cigarette
